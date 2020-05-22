More

Behringer takes a deeper dive into its new MonoPoly synth with a demo song and feature overview

Still no price or release date, though

Following its launch last week, Behringer has now revealed more about the MonoPoly, its new recreation of Korg’s classic analogue synth of (almost) the same name.

A new video covers various key aspects of the synth - VCOs, PWM, detune, filter and LFOs - giving you a better idea of what it’s all about. There’s also a demo song so that you can get a better idea of how it sounds in a more musical context.

Of course, what we still don’t know is when the MonoPoly will be released or how much it’ll cost - there’s nothing on the Behringer website - but we’ll keep you posted.

