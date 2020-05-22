Behringer takes a deeper dive into its new MonoPoly synth with a demo song and feature overview

Following its launch last week , Behringer has now revealed more about the MonoPoly, its new recreation of Korg’s classic analogue synth of (almost) the same name.

A new video covers various key aspects of the synth - VCOs, PWM, detune, filter and LFOs - giving you a better idea of what it’s all about. There’s also a demo song so that you can get a better idea of how it sounds in a more musical context.