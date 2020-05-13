Behringer’s MonoPoly synthesizer picks up where Korg’s ‘80s original left off

Behringer is up to its synth cloning tricks again: this time it’s rebooting the Korg Mono/Poly. Available for just three years, from 1981 to 1984, the original has still managed to work its way into synth folklore, being a personal favourite of the likes of Vince Clarke and noughties synth-poppers MGMT.

Behringer is billing this as “a MonoPoly for the 21st century,” but it sticks pretty closely to the original blueprint. There are four VCOs, each with a choice of four waveshapes, a 24db vintage filter, dedicated filter and VCA ADSR envelopes and dual analogue LFOs.

As befits its name, the MonoPoly can be played in monophonic, unison and poly modes, with its paraphonic design meaning that you can play up to four notes at a time. There’s also a Chord function that enables you to trigger complete chords from a single note.

You’ll also find PWM and detune options, and an effects section with cross-modulation and oscillator sync capabilities. As on the original, there’s an arpeggiator, while round the back there’s trigger and CV connectivity, plus a full suite of MIDI ports.

The Monopoly comes with 37 full-size keys, and the control panel can be tilted at three different angles or laid down flat.

This being Behringer, there’s no confirmed price or release date - or any information on its website, for that matter - but we’ll keep you posted.