You can now pre-order Behringer's Odyssey synth clone

Launched in 1972 as a rival to the Minimoog, ARP's Odyssey synth has been given various software and hardware reboots over the past few years, Korg's faithful recreation being the most notable.

Now it's Behringer's turn: having been teased at the NAMM Show, the company's own Odyssey is now available for pre-order.

Taking to Twitter today, Behringer says: "We have now produced the first batch and Thomann even decided to air-freight some in so you should be seeing the Odyssey in stores soon. The production is now in full swing and we're expecting another large badge [sic] by end of month. Thanks for your patience!"

The synth closely mirrors the dual oscillator design of the original Odyssey, but also adds new features such as Klark Teknik effects, an LFO, a VCA drive circuit and USB/MIDI connectivity.

Various UK stores are now listing the Behringer Odyssey at a price of £399, with an estimate delivery date of the middle of September. Find out more on the Behringer website.