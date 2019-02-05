Here’s everything you need to know about Behringer’s 2019 synth and drum machine clones

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

While Behringer wasn’t technically at NAMM this year, it was part of an event just before the show started, showcasing the shiny new things all the Music Tribe brands will be bringing to market over the next 12 months. Of course, there were also some hints at other recreations that may, or may not, come to fruition.

Despite launching a brand-new original product in Crave , it’s probably the cloned synth and drum machine that will get the most attention, especially if numerous forums and comments sections are to be believed.

Here, we have everything that was officially launched at the Music Tribe Experience Center Pre-NAMM event, plus some prototypes and an indication of what we may be seeing beyond 2019...

MS-101

This SH-101 clone comes complete with 32 full-size keys, 3340 VCO with four simultaneous waveforms, VCF, ADSR, 32-step sequencer, arpeggiator and, of course, the all-important strap and hand grip, dubbed the Live Performance Kit.

You can expect to spend around $329/£289 and it's available for pre-ordering now. Check out the Behringer website for more info.

Vocoder VC-340

Also launched at last year’s Superbooth show, the VC-340 is a recreation of Roland's VP-330. Featuring an analogue bucket-brigade chorus and 37 keys, the vocoding string synth is also available for pre-order at $599/£479. Head on over to the Behringer website for more details.

Odyssey

One eyebrow raiser on the Behringer stand from Superbooth 18 was the Odyssey clone, revealed much to the ire of one Korg employee . Making good on its promise, Behringer has officially launched the finished version, complete with the three VCF options, a la Korg ARP Odyssey. Also included are MIDI/CV enhancements, Klark Teknik effects, a sequencer and even dimmable LEDs.

RD-808

One of the most popular announcements to come out of Behringer’s latest slew of clones was the eagerly-awaited RD-808.

Although not currently available for pre-order, the Rhythm Designer will be arriving in March priced at a very attractive $299.

Pro-1

Housed in a similar chassis to the Model D, the Sequential Circuits clone is also a semi-modular monosynth, but this version also adds in a few new features. Most notable is the addition of the Mono/Poly switch. We are still yet to find out exactly what this means for the Pro-1, and unfortunately there are no more details in the video.

Behringer announced last October that the Pro-1 should be coming in at $299, and we hope that it will join the rest of the clan in the spring.

UB-Xa

More info has arrived on the highly anticipated OB-Xa with the news that the prototype is now being shipped to the folk at Midas in the UK for deployment of the firmware. However, there’s still no word on when this polysynth will land and for how much.

Heritage synth collection

Other clones that may be coming in the future could include the Roland SH-5, VCS3, ARP 2600 and an E-MU Emulator II, to name but a few.

We’ll obviously be following any new developments regarding Behringer’s activity in the low-cost clone market, so keep 'em peeled.