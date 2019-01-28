NAMM 2019: Behringer’s Crave is a $199 semi-modular synth that could could redefine the budget market

NAMM 2019: As well as confirming multiple emulations, Behringer also used NAMM to unveil a brand-new original synth, Crave.

This is a semi-modular analogue instrument that combines a VCO, classic ladder filter, 32-step sequencer and 16-voice Poly Chain.

The oscillator is the 3340, the same as in the Sequential Prophet-5 and Behringer’s own Neutron, and it’s a Moog-style filter. The patchbay ensures plenty of sound design flexibility.

Perhaps the most eye-catching thing about Crave, though is its price: the word is that it’ll cost just $199. When you consider the specs, that’s seriously competitive.

No news on when Crave will be shipping, but consider us interested.

