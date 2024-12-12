Behringer says it's squeezed the sound of a Roland Jupiter-8 into a $99 portable package with the JT Mini analogue synth

But where is the JT-16?

synth
(Image credit: Behringer)

It's been a busy week for Behringer, as the German gear brand follows up its promise to deliver a raft of new products in December with two new synths based on classic instruments. Tuesday saw the announcement of Wave, its long-awaited PPG Wave clone, and today Behringer has unveiled a $99 analogue synth inspired by the legendary Roland Jupiter-8.

JT Mini promises to pack the sound of the Jupiter-8 into a portable, lightweight and affordable package, adopting the same diminutive form factor as Behringer's JT-4000 Micro and Pro-VS Mini.

JT Mini's three analogue oscillators are equipped with saw, triangle, square and pulse waveforms, along with pitch modulation and PWM, and it's a paraphonic instrument, meaning that JT Mini can play multiple notes simultaneously, but its voices share a filter and envelope.

The synth's oscillators run through a multimode analogue filter with both 12 and 24 dB/oct slopes, and there's a single LFO onboard with multiple waveshapes. Both this and its ADSR envelope can be used to modulate a number of different parameters across the oscillator and filter sections.

JT Mini is equipped with a tiny 27-key touch-sensitive keyboard that can also be used to program its 16-step sequencer. As well as recording melodic patterns, the sequencer can be used to record parameter changes and can store up to 10 sequences. There's a multimode arpeggiator onboard too. As for I/O, you've got USB-C, MIDI in, sync in/out and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Earlier this year, the company shared a glimpse of JT-16, a 16-voice clone of the Jupiter-8 that has been years in development; with the JT Mini now shipping, perhaps JT-16 is a step closer to becoming a reality?

Watch a video demo below or find out more on Behringer's website.

Classic Jupiter Tones, Now Portable - Meet the JT Mini - YouTube Classic Jupiter Tones, Now Portable - Meet the JT Mini - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mullen
