Perhaps inspired by the recent Wasp synth reveal, Behringer has announced that the TD-3, its typically disruptive $150 'tribute' to the classic Roland 303 bassline synth, will now be available in black or a limited edition (and higher-priced) acid yellow, as well as the existing red, silver and blue options.

Elsewhere, the hyperactive firm has also announced yet another incoming clone, the CAT, a faithful reproduction of the often-overlooked but influential CAT Octave synth.