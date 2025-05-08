Novation’s Bass Station II has officially entered its Swifty era, thanks to a new collaboration with a highly respected British designer
And it’s still tailor-made for beefy low-end sounds
No, it’s not designed for fans of a certain world-conquering pop star, but the new Swifty Edition of Novation’s Bass Station II monosynth looks pretty cool nonetheless.
It’s a collaboration between Novation and British graphic designer Ian ‘Swifty’ Swift, the man responsible for the iconic visuals associated with ‘90s record labels Mo’ Wax and Talkin’ Loud.
So yes, the changes are mainly aesthetic, but we reckon that the blue/grey/orange colour scheme is definitely an upgrade on the standard Bass Station II, which looks a little subdued in comparison.
What’s more, as is often the way with limited edition synths like this, there are some exclusive presets inside: more than 60 new patches from the likes of Dutch techno artist Legowelt, alt-pop duo Pecq, and jazz/electronic fusion artist Maria Chiara Argirò.
The Bass Station II was originally launched in 2013, itself a successor to the original Bass Station from 1993. This isn’t its first artist collaboration, either - there was also an Aphex Twin-themed firmware update in 2019.
Find out more on the Novation website. The Bass Station II Swifty Edition costs $580/£450.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
