Behringer’s latest clone could be of a synth you haven’t even heard of

While many of us like to see the new year as a chance to do things differently, Behringer has started 2021 by sticking to what it knows: teasing a clone of an old hardware synth on Facebook .

Unlike in many previous cases, though, the synth that’s set to be rebooted this time isn’t an instantly-recognisable classic. It appears that the streamer-strewn image above shows an emulation of the ultra-rare RSF Kobol, a French monosynth that was released in 1978.

Although similar to the likes of the Minimoog in many respects, the Kobol had a few of its own tricks up its analogue sleeve, such as the ability to morph between waveforms continuously. Presumably, Behringer’s clone will offer similar functionality.

When we’ll see the new synth - name to be confirmed - remains to be seen, as Behringer says that it’s currently in prototype.