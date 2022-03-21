Behringer’s JT-4000 sound demo will put you in a ‘90s trance

Announced last month, Behringer’s JP-4000 was billed as a miniaturised take on the sound engine from the Roland JP-8000 synth, complete with the famous Supersaw waveform, and now we get to hear what it sounds like.

It’s worth noting that the synth’s name has changed somewhere along the way - it’ll now be known as the JT-4000. This decision hasn’t been fully explained, but it’s easy to speculate on why it might have been taken…

Anyway, whatever it’s called, this is still a 4-voice hybrid paraphonic instrument with two analogue modelling oscillators per voice, a 2-operator FM engine, an analogue filter, two LFOs, an arpeggiator and an OLED display.

It was put in the hands of the self-proclaimed Synth King, who’s produced a suitably trancey ‘90s-sounding demo with it.

The good news is that the JT-4000 is still slated to cost just $49; the bad news is that we have absolutely no idea when you’ll be able to buy it.