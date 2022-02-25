Behringer channels Roland’s JP-8000 in its new $49 JP-4000 hardware synth

By ( , , , ) published

Uli Behringer believes he’s fulfilled his dream of creating a synth that even kids can afford

Behringer JP-4000 synth
(Image credit: Behringer)

If you thought that Behringer’s forthcoming Pro VS was cheap, wait until you get a load of the JP-4000, a $49 hardware synth that pretty much everyone can afford.

Apparently, it’s always been company founder Uli Behringer’s dream to create a synth that’s cheap enough for kids to get their hands on so that they can start making music, and this is that synth.

The JP-4000 is a 4-voice hybrid paraphonic instrument with two analogue modelling oscillators per voice, a 2-operator FM engine, an analogue filter, two LFOs, an arpeggiator and an OLED display.

Of course, that name calls to mind Roland’s JP-8000 - an 8-voice analogue modelling synth that was released in 1996 - and the JP-4000 promises to recreate the sound engine from that instrument, complete with the famous Supersaw waveform.

You can power the JP-4000 from your phone or another USB source, and 16 touch-sensitive keys enable it to be played without a controller. That said, you can easily hook up a MIDI keyboard should you so wish.

$49 is just a target price at the moment - the JP-4000 won’t be shipping until June - but we’ve got no reason to suspect that Behringer won’t hit it. 

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info