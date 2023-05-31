Behringer launches the Moog-esque Edge and Spice synths and hits back at “all the critics who claim that we’re driven by profit”

A full 18 months since it was confirmed, Behringer has finally released Edge, a semi-modular percussion synth that owes a debt of design gratitude to the Moog DFAM. And, wouldn’t you know it, the company has also teased Spice, a semi-modular synth that nods in the direction of Moog’s Subharmonicon.

Both instruments share the same form factor, which made its debut in the design of Crave, Behringer’s semi-modular analogue synth.

(Image credit: Behringer Edge)

Edge is a monophonic analogue synth with dual VCOs that offer pulse and triangle waves, oscillator sync, and FM. There’s also a multimode filter, dual 8-step sequencer, 15x10 patch matrix and a total of 44 controls for hands-on parameter tweaking. You can order it now for $199.

You’ll have to wait a little longer for Spice, which is currently being beta tested prior to going into production. Full specs are yet to be confirmed, but it definitely has Subharmonicon vibes. You can expect this one to cost no more than $249.

(Image credit: Behringer)

In the midst of these product launches, Behringer has also felt the need to defend itself against “all the critics who claim that we’re driven by profit.” In a statement on its Facebook page, it said: “Let us clearly state that everything we earn gets reinvested back into the Tribe. We pay no dividends and Uli [Behringer] doesn't even take a salary.”