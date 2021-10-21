Behringer takes on the Moog DFAM with the Edge semi-modular percussion synth

Behringer has been a little quiet of late, but it’s just come bursting back into the spotlight with the announcement of the Edge semi-modular percussion synth.
Already being likened by many to the Moog DFAM - which also happens to be a semi-modular percussion synth - this has a striking pink chassis, and promises a sound “as bold as its looks”.
This is generated by dual VCOs with pulse and triangle waves, oscillator sync, and FM. There’s also a dual 8-step sequencer, 15x10 patch matrix, and “comprehensive” MIDI implementation.
Edge is designed as a sidekick for Behringer’s Crave synth, from which it takes plenty of design cues. It has a list price of $219, but we don’t yet know when it’ll be released.