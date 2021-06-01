Get ready, Behringer has announced the RD-9 is finally shipping

Yesterday, Behringer broke the news that many a techno producer will have been waiting for: the long-awaited RD-9 Rhythm Designer has begun shipping.

Taking to its usual channel of comms, Facebook, the Music Tribe company shared some images of the drum machine on the production line and boxed, ready to go.

The post details the reasons behind the delay, which, of course, is mostly down to the pandemic and the consequential disruption to the supply chain.

While Behringer will be very keen to fulfil the large of backorders it does mean that stores will be stocking the 909-a-like very soon, exactly how soon we're not sure.

There's no more news on those 'enhanced' functions that were reported on back in January, either. As well as offering an authentic mode that promises to accurately emulate the original 909, the RD-9 also has an ‘enhanced’ mode that offers several additional features. These include the ability to adjust the pitch and pitch depth of the bass drum, and tuning control for the hi-hat.

(Image credit: Behringer)

We're still not entirely sure on price either, but it is still the hope that Behringer will come good on its promise of being “priced to suit people’s pockets, without being pocket-sized”. The hope remains that it will cost the same as the RD-8, which is currently retailing for no more than £270 in the UK, while you can pick one up in the US for around $349.

For now, anyone desperate to get their hands on one is better off signing up for as many retailer's newsletters as they can handle. For more information, go to the Behringer website.