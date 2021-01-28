Behringer “re-introduces” the RD-9 drum machine: “Priced to suit people’s pockets, without being pocket-sized”

Even by Behringer’s standards, the RD-9 - a new version of Roland’s TR-909 drum machine - has been a long time coming, but it looks like it’s finally about to be released.

A new video “re-introduces” the product, which features “custom-made” analogue components. It’s described as being “priced to suit people’s pockets, without being pocket-sized” - a subtle way of distinguishing it from Roland’s downsized and digital TR-09 , perhaps?

As well as offering an authentic mode that promises to accurately emulate the original 909, the RD-9 also has an ‘enhanced’ mode that offers several additional features. These include the ability to adjust the pitch and pitch depth of the bass drum, and a tuning control for the hi-hat.

There’s also enhanced connectivity, which should make it easy to slot the RD-9 into contemporary setups.

A price has still to be confirmed, but we’d expect it to be around $349/£299, the same as the TR-808-emulating RD-8. It should be shipping within the next couple of months.