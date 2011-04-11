Musikmesse 2011 in pictures
Frankfurt Musikmesse 2011
We’re back in the UK and Frankfurt Musikmesse is all wrapped up for another year. As ever there’s been loads of exciting new products and cool gear for us to get our hands on and hear in action.
So here, all in one place, is the best of what we saw at Musikmesse 2011, along with our traditional look at the bizarre end of Frankfurt, From The Basement. We hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as we have. See you at NAMM 2012.
Korg monotribe
Korg's show-stealing box of analogue fun from Musikmesse 2010, the monotron, gets a bigger sibling with added rhythm section and eight-step sequencer.
Korg monotribe video demo
Get a first taste of this analogue synth and rhythm machine
Korg monotribe press release
The monotron gets a more powerful sibling
Ampeg GVT Series guitar amps
The legendary US bass-amp maker, popular with the likes of The Rolling Stones, makes a welcome return to the world of all-tube guitar amplification.
Ampeg GVT Series guitar amps video demo
Brand new all-tube series put through its paces
Ampeg launches GVT Series guitar amplification press release
Bass amp giant re-enters the world of all-tube guitar tone
Fender Pawn Shop Series
One of the biggest guitar announcements of this year's Musikmesse was Fender's new Pawn Shop Series guitars - a collection of three unusual axes taking influence from some of Fender's more leftfield designs from the '50s, '60s and '70s.
The Fender stand in pictures
Pawn Shop Series, EVH Wolfgangs, Takamine acoustics and more
Fender announces Pawn Shop Series
"Guitars that never were, but should have been"
Korg Wavedrum Mini
New compact version of Korg's Wavedrum percussion synth complete with built in speaker and clip-on sensor.
Korg Wavedrum Mini video demo
A first look at the tiny Wavedrum with built-in speaker and sensor clip
Korg Wavedrum Mini press release
Built-in speaker and battery power
Orange Dark Terror
Orange unveils the newest edition to the Terror series: the high-gain, metal-friendly Dark Terror. Check out our video demo to hear how - even with a humble Tele' plugged into it - it can churn out some serious crushing gain.
Orange Amps Dark Terror video demo
See and hear the little heavy metal Terror in action
Orange Amps Dark Terror press release
New black model is highest gain Terror yet
Yamaha MOX synthesizers
The Motif range gets two new pro workstations at reasonable price points in the MOX 6 and MOX 8.
Yamaha MOX synthesizers video demo
An up-close and detailed look at the MOX 6 and MOX 8
Yamaha MOX synthesizers press release
MOX 6 and MOX 8 workstations heading to Frankfurt
Line 6 M5 Stompbox
This compact stompbox boasts more than 100 sounds, including both modern and retro pedal effects. What's more, it's really simple to use and comes in at just £169.99.
Line 6 M5 Stompbox video demo
We get an explanation of some of features offered by the M5
Line 6 M5 Stompbox press release
Stompbox with over 100 guitar effects to supercharge your pedalboard
Line 6 POD HD
Frankfurt saw the launch of a more compact desktop sibling for the POD HD500 floorpedal. The kidney-bean-shaped unit can run up to eight effects at any one time - which makes for endless versatility when employing its 100-plus effects.
Line 6 POD HD video demo
A first look at Line 6's latest addition to the POD series
Line 6 POD HD press release
New desktop modelling multi-FX unit and firmware update announced
Novation Twitch
Novation's latest DJ controller ships with Serato ITCH, and is designed to let you get fully hands-on with your music.
Novation Twitch video demo
Watch the Twitch controller in action
Novation Twitch press release
Touchstrip DJ hardware developed in collaboration with Serato
Marshall Class 5 amps
2011 sees Marshall release an updated spin on its hugely popular Class 5 combo amp that's perfect for home practice and quiet recording.
Marshall Class 5 video demo
See and hear the Class 5 amps being put through their paces
Blackstar HT-5R amp
Blackstar's HT-5 amp range gets an overhaul, with new features including custom-designed Blackbird speakers, greater tonal flexibility and digital stereo reverb.
Blackstar HT-5 video demo
Watch and listen to the new amps in action
Blackstar HT-5 press release
Popular valve amps improved for 2011
Roland Jupiter-80 Synthesizer
It may not be analogue, but the latest synth from Roland pays tribute to the classic Jupiter-8 - as well as bearing its name. The Jupiter-80 features a complete suite of SuperNATURAL sounds.
Roland Jupiter-80 video demo
Find out why it's a Jupiter and hear it in action
Roland Jupiter-80 press release
Pays homage to Jupiter-8
Dark Matter Audio DMA1
Touted in advance as a smart audio hub that can be "whatever you want it to be", the DMA1 certainly had a lot of people curious. In fact, it's an app-enabled device that's designed to ideal in the studio.
Dark Matter Audio DMA1 video demo
We take a closer look at the gadget
Dark Matter Audio DMA1 press release
A revolutionary smart device specifically for music makers?
Ashdown MiBass amp head
Ashdown's new portable bass head, the MiBass, lets players customise their amp with a choice of front-panel designs or the choice to create your own.
Ashdown MiBass amp head video demo
See the customisable digital bass amplifier in action
Ashdown MiBass amplifier press release
220 and 550-watt head versions available
Premier Iron Maiden drum kit series
At Musikmesse 2011 Premier drums announced a new collaboration with one of its long-time endorsers - Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain. Premier have agreed a licensing deal to create a range of kits, snares and more with artwork from McBrain himself. Some of these kits will appear in more affordable price ranges.
Premier unveils Iron Maiden drum kit series deal on video
Affordable Nicko McBrain replica sets coming soon!
Nicko McBrain and Premier to launch 'smashing' new kits
Read what McBrain had to say on the matter
Yamaha DTX electronic drum kits
Yamaha announced five new DTX electronic drum kits, taking features from their high-end flagship sets and incorporating them into models at a more affordable price-point.
Yamaha DTX electronic drum kits revealed on video
All the details of Yamaha's new kits
Yamaha DTX press release
Flagship features added to new affordable models
Gibson Melody Maker series
Gibson chose to launch their new range of affordable, USA-made Melody Makers at Musikmesse 2011 in typically idiosyncratic fashion. Right now there's still very little official information on the new line, but we headed down to the Gibson stand with our trusty camera to bring you pictures and all the info.
Gibson Melody Maker series in pictures
Super-affordable USA Les Paul, SG, Explorer and Flying V models unveiled in Frankfurt
Yamaha Pacifica guitars
New additions to a range renowned for both affordability and playability, as Yamaha's Pacifica range is, will always be cause for excitement.
Yamaha Guitars stand in pictures: new electrics, acoustics and basses
Pacifica, SG, RGX, Super BB, AC1R, A3M models and more
Yamaha introduces new Pacifica guitars
Value for money with no compromises
In other news...
The Vox stand in pictures
Custom Shop guitars, Virage II Butterfly Series and more
Nord Electro 3 HP with hammer-action keyboard
The first Electro to offer piano-like keys
Stanton launches Stanton Control System 4DJ
Innovative complete DJ system with built-in computer, software and controller
Steinberg announces Cubase Elements 6
Entry-level version of the popular DAW
Pioneer introduces DJM-T1 mixer
Specifically designed to natively control Traktor Scratch Duo 2
Roland introduces FP-4F digital piano
SuperNATURAL piano sound comes to top-selling piano
Yamaha announces limited-edition Recording Custom drums
Just 50 of the reissued kits to be made
Numark debuts Mixdeck Quad with iPad support
Breakthrough DJ controller offers four-channel mixing, software control and effects
DigiTech introduces its first ever amps
Seven new amps for guitar and bass
From the basement
Because, in the end, we know you just want to see pictures of an older gentleman playing a keytar...
Musikmesse 2011: From the basement
The lighter side of Frankfurt
See you next year...
Those were our highlights from Musikmesse 2011, what do you think of this year's announcements? Spotted anything you think we've missed? Let us know.
To check out our full coverage from Musikmesse 2011, visit our hub page.
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter