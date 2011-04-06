Musikmesse 2011: Ashdown launches ultra-portable MiBass bass amplifiers

Musikmesse 2011: The move towards smaller and more compact bass amplification continues apace, with Ashdown announcing its affordable new MiBass amp heads.

At just 210(h) x 66(w) x 160(d) mm including an internal power supply, there's a good chance that both the 220 and 550-watt models will fit inside a typical gigbag pocket. Aside from the standard colour options of silver (550) and black (220), blue and purple finishes are also available, along with the option to create your own custom front panel.

Alongside Ashdown's customary VU meter, the MiBass models also boast an abundance of features. The front panel includes switchable active/passive instrument inputs, seven-band semi-parametric equalisation, deep and shape switches, an EQ in/out switch, an output level control and a mini jack line input with level control.

Around the back you'll find a pre/post switchable balanced DI output, FX send and return, a line output, a headphone output and a pair of combination speakon/jack speaker outputs.

Here's a short teaser that Ashdown posted before the show: