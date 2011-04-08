Musikmesse 2011: The Fender stand in pictures

Musikmesse 2011: Fender’s biggest announcement of 2011’s Frankfurt show is, without a doubt, the Pawn Shop Series. A brand-new range of electrics inspired by some of the company’s more leftfield instruments from the mid-1960s to the mid-'70s.

But that’s not all. This year we were lucky enough to get a closer look at the Super-Sonic 100 amp and Classic Player guitars with new finishes. Not to mention Jackson’s latest Phil Demmel Signature King V additions, new EVH Wolfgang models and four brand-new Takamine acoustics.

So sit back and click through a gallery of Fender’s (and its associated brands') Musikmesse 2011 stand. It’s like being there… without the trade show rumble, of course. First up: those new Pawn Shop Series electrics…