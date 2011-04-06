Musikmesse 2011: Fender unveils new Super-Sonic amps

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE:

Super-Sonic Twin Combo

The Super-Sonic series: High-performance, no-nonsense tube amps that create unmistakable Fender clean tones and expressive modern high-gain tones without masking the tonal character of the player's guitar.

The new 100-watt Super-Sonic Twin combo contains several sonically versatile new features, including an Arena/Club switch that takes the power down to 25 watts (to preserve its great high-volume tube tone at lower "club gig" volume levels); a Notch Tune control that lets you move the midrange notch and fine-tune the distortion characteristics for a variety of American and British amp sounds; a rear-panel damping control that lets you select "normal," "loose" or "tight" speaker response for sounds ranging from warm and loose to tight and focused; and the new Fender Automatic Bias control, which lets you easily set the output tubes to the recommended factory setting and to your preference of "hotter" or "cooler" bias with no need for meters or tools.

Other features include a Vintage channel for shimmering clean tone derived from Fender Twin Reverb and Showman amps or the thick, punchy sound of a 1960s-era Bassman amp; a Burn channel for edgy breakup and distortion with variable compression, thickness and sustain; dual 12-inch Celestion Vintage 30 speakers; tube-driven Fender long-spring reverb; effects loop with level control that also works as a footswitch-operated boost; custom Schumacher transformers; and a choice of Black/Silver or Blonde/Oxblood cosmetic treatments. Cover and pedalboard-friendly four-button footswitch included.

RRP: £1799

Super-Sonic 100 Head

The new 100-watt Super-Sonic 100 Head contains several sonically versatile new features, including an Arena/Club switch that takes the power down to 25 watts (to preserve its great high-volume tube tone at lower "club gig" volume levels); a Notch Tune control that lets you move the midrange notch and fine-tune the distortion characteristics for a variety of American and British amp sounds; a rear-panel damping control that lets you select "normal," "loose" or "tight" speaker response for sounds ranging from warm and loose to tight and focused; and the new Fender Automatic Bias control, which lets you easily set the output tubes to the recommended factory setting and to your preference of "hotter" or "cooler" bias with no need for meters or tools.

Other features include a Vintage channel for shimmering clean tone derived from Fender Twin Reverb and Showman amps or the thick, punchy sound of a 1960s-era Bassman amp; a Burn channel for edgy breakup and distortion with variable compression, thickness and sustain; tube-driven Fender long-spring reverb; effects loop with level control that also works as a footswitch-operated boost; custom Schumacher transformers; and a choice of Black/Silver or Blonde/Oxblood cosmetic treatments.

Mates perfectly with the Super-Sonic 100 412 Straight and Super-Sonic 100 412 Slant enclosures. Cover and pedalboard-friendly four-button footswitch included.

RRP: £1535

Super-Sonic 100 412 Straight Enclosure

The Super-Sonic 100 412 Straight Cabinet is the partner of the 100-watt Super-Sonic 100 Head and features four 12-inch Celestion Vintage 30 speakers, straight-design enclosure with high-grade Baltic birch-ply construction for increased resonance, casters and included cover. Available in Black/Silver and Blonde/Oxblood.

RRP: £707

Super-Sonic 100 412 Slant Enclosure

The Super-Sonic 100 412 Slant Cabinet is the partner of the 100-watt Super-Sonic 100 Head and features four 12-inch Celestion Vintage 30 speakers, slant-design enclosure with high-grade Baltic birch-ply construction for increased resonance, casters and included cover. Available in Black/Silver and Blonde/Oxblood.

RRP: £707

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter