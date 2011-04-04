Musikmesse 2011: Fender announces Pawn Shop Series

Ahead of Frankfurt Musikmesse 2011, Fender has announced a brand new range of electric guitars inspired by some of its more leftfield instruments from the mid-1960s to the mid-'70s, and also the more recent Squier Vintage Modified '51 model. The Pawn Shop Series comprises the Fender '51, '72 and Mustang Special and looks set to inspire indie kids everywhere to reach for their wallets.

According to Fender, "These instruments draw inspiration from the eccentric and sometimes wildly innovative Fender creations of the mid-’60s to mid-’70s era that sometimes found their way to the outside world and into the more esoteric pages of Fender history.

"With this adventurous spirit in mind, Pawn Shop Series instruments emerge as all-new Fender guitars with a boldly creative alchemy of diverse Fender components. And while they are brand-new members of the Fender family crafted with thoroughly modern sound and quality, Pawn Shop Series instruments now take the stage with a remarkable new identity as "guitars that never were but should have been."

Click onwards to check out each of the new models in detail...