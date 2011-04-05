Musikmesse 2011: Novation unveils Twitch DJ controller

Image 1 of 2 A new DJ controller designed in collaboration with Serato. Novation Twitch Image 2 of 2 Touchstrip control is key to Twitch's front panel. Novation Twitch

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Twitch has been developed in collaboration with Serato to be a DJ controller with a difference.

It comes with Serato ITCH, DJ software that can automatically beat-match tracks to let you get creative with your DJ sets, and it has unique Touchstrip controls that enable you to do amazing things with ITCH's new performance tools. It can also be MIDI-mapped to other DJ software such as Traktor or Ableton Live.

Twitch provides a completely new perspective on DJing. The Twitch control surface - with two banks of eight large Triggerpads, professional cross-fader and per-channel Fader FX - opens up awesome possibilities for digital DJs and the new breed of controllerists.

The two LED-backlit Touchstrips let you manipulate your tracks using gestures as you would on a multi-touch trackpad or touchscreen. Now, you can grab, pinch, tap and nudge to navigate, perform and improvise with your tunes.

It has four performance modes (Hot Cues, Slicer, Auto Loop and Loop Roll) that interact seamlessly with ITCH, so you can mash up your tracks and mix them back together, totally on the fly. Hot Cues mode lets you instantly jump to markers in your tracks, and re-trigger up to eight hits, just like you can with a sampler.

Slicer mode allows you to do something completely new, and re-arrange your tracks while they're still playing using a step sequencer-style user interface. Twitch's Auto Loop and Loop Roll modes allow you to further manipulate tracks and, in combination with the Touchstrips, change loop lengths in the mix to create glitch effects - all without falling out of time.

Further expanding your creative potential, effects can be assigned to the channel faders at the touch of a button, so you can perform tricks with fader movements as well as with the knobs of the Master Effects section.

Twitch is rock solid: designed for life on the road and on stage. It's robust and compact, ready to slot into tight spaces in the DJ booth, and can be carried away from the gig in a laptop bag. Twitch is also bus-powered - simply plug in the USB and audio cables and you're ready to play. It includes a high-quality 2-in 4-out USB audio interface with balanced, high-level master and booth outputs, which can be connected directly into any PA system or home setup with excellent audio quality.

Quarter-inch and mini-jack headphone outputs supply a loud and clear signal to any set of headphones. There's also a Mic/Aux channel with mono jack and stereo RCA inputs so vocalists and MCs can be blended with an external audio source, such as an MP3 player, and routed through Twitch's effects and master outputs.

"It has been exciting to work with Novation; their expertise with controller design combined with our leading DJ software has made for some really incredible possibilities," says Sam Gribben, General Manager of Serato Audio Research. "Twitch is the result and we think it will be an instrument for the next generation of musicians and performers."

Key Features

Comes With Serato ITCH Professional, comprehensive DJ software.

Versatile Touchstrips Tactile, multi-function control.

Unique Slicer Mode Chop up beats and create new grooves on the fly.

Compact & Portable Slots anywhere in the DJ Booth and is easily transportable.

1-to-1 Control In ITCH Dedicated controls for all ITCH performance functions.

Robust Build Quality Solid case with Aluminium top plate.

2-in 4-out Audio Interface High-quality, loud headphones output. Balanced master connections.

High-quality Cross-fader Hard-wearing, sensitive and replaceable.

Software Effect Control Blend per-channel Fader FX with assignable master effects.

Bus-powered USB connection provides all the power needed.

Mic/Aux Input Route a mic and an external audio device through the effects and master outputs.

Switchable Booth Outputs Choose between master and cue feeds.

MIDI Compatible To control any DJ software, such as Traktor or Ableton Live.

Twitch will be available worldwide in early July 2011, priced: £399.99 inc. VAT typical street price.

