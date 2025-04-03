Happy 404 Day: Roland's latest SP-404 MKII update turns its legendary sampler into a Serato DJ controller
SP-404 MKII's V5 software update brings native support for Serato DJ Pro, Serato DJ Lite and Serato Studio
Tomorrow is 404 Day, Roland's annual celebration of its popular and influential SP-404 sampler, and this one's a biggie, as the instrument reaches its 20th birthday this year.
In recognition of the anniversary, Roland has announced a major update for the SP-404 MKII that brings Serato compatibility to the sampler for the first time. With built-in integration for Serato DJ Pro and Serato DJ Lite, the SP-404 MKII becomes a pre-mapped controller that can be incorporated into both DJ sets and hybrid live/DJ performances.
The sampler's DJ Mode already gave SP-404 MKII users mixing functionality, but Serato integration takes this one step further by transforming the 404 into a highly portable DJ controller with access to Serato DJ features such as real-time stem separation and hot cues, along with its extensive selection of audio effects.
The V5 update also brings compatibility with Serato Studio, the company's DAW, enabling SP-404 MKII owners to use the sampler as a pre-mapped controller and USB audio interface for the software. They'll also be able to route audio from the DAW through the 404's effects, and trigger loops and samples in Serato Studio using the hardware.
If you're an SP-404 MKII owner but you don't own Serato DJ Pro or Serato Studio, you can download Serato DJ Lite for free to test out the sampler's new compatibility.
To celebrate the SP-404's 20th anniversary, Roland is throwing parties in a long list of cities across the globe featuring live performances, beat battles, artist panels, and exclusive 404 Day merchandise giveaways, while several Roland Stores will be hosting events, including the Roland Store London and the Roland Store Tokyo.
Roland has also shared a fascinating conversation between SP-404 designer Kenji Yamada and current project leader Takeo Shirato where the pair discuss the development of the instrument and its influence on musical culture.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Find out more on Roland's website.
I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“Every single song a single, every single a hit, every hit a direct hit in the face of the man”: The Hives big up their new Mike D co-produced record
“Analogue is better than digital, Behringer gear is garbage, and your cheap-ass monitors are ruining your mixes”: 10 of the most persistent music tech myths busted