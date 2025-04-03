Happy 404 Day: Roland's latest SP-404 MKII update turns its legendary sampler into a Serato DJ controller

SP-404 MKII's V5 software update brings native support for Serato DJ Pro, Serato DJ Lite and Serato Studio

serato
(Image credit: Roland)

Tomorrow is 404 Day, Roland's annual celebration of its popular and influential SP-404 sampler, and this one's a biggie, as the instrument reaches its 20th birthday this year.

In recognition of the anniversary, Roland has announced a major update for the SP-404 MKII that brings Serato compatibility to the sampler for the first time. With built-in integration for Serato DJ Pro and Serato DJ Lite, the SP-404 MKII becomes a pre-mapped controller that can be incorporated into both DJ sets and hybrid live/DJ performances.

The sampler's DJ Mode already gave SP-404 MKII users mixing functionality, but Serato integration takes this one step further by transforming the 404 into a highly portable DJ controller with access to Serato DJ features such as real-time stem separation and hot cues, along with its extensive selection of audio effects.

The V5 update also brings compatibility with Serato Studio, the company's DAW, enabling SP-404 MKII owners to use the sampler as a pre-mapped controller and USB audio interface for the software. They'll also be able to route audio from the DAW through the 404's effects, and trigger loops and samples in Serato Studio using the hardware.

If you're an SP-404 MKII owner but you don't own Serato DJ Pro or Serato Studio, you can download Serato DJ Lite for free to test out the sampler's new compatibility.

To celebrate the SP-404's 20th anniversary, Roland is throwing parties in a long list of cities across the globe featuring live performances, beat battles, artist panels, and exclusive 404 Day merchandise giveaways, while several Roland Stores will be hosting events, including the Roland Store London and the Roland Store Tokyo.

Roland has also shared a fascinating conversation between SP-404 designer Kenji Yamada and current project leader Takeo Shirato where the pair discuss the development of the instrument and its influence on musical culture.

Find out more on Roland's website.

