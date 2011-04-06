Musikmesse 2011: The Vox stand in pictures

Musikmesse 2011: The Vox stand at Frankfurt is awash with new guitar gear this year, and this is a gallery of the best of it.

Kicking off with perhaps the biggest Vox release, the new Custom Shop range of guitars handcrafted in the USA, plus the Virage II Butterfly Series, the 99 range, and new additions to the 77 Series.

Amplification-wise, we're looking at Valvetronix Pro Series VTX150-NE and the AC1 RhythmVox mini amp for bass. First up: new Custom Shop guitars...