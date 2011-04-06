Musikmesse 2011: The Vox stand in pictures
The Vox stand in pictures
Musikmesse 2011: The Vox stand at Frankfurt is awash with new guitar gear this year, and this is a gallery of the best of it.
Kicking off with perhaps the biggest Vox release, the new Custom Shop range of guitars handcrafted in the USA, plus the Virage II Butterfly Series, the 99 range, and new additions to the 77 Series.
Amplification-wise, we're looking at Valvetronix Pro Series VTX150-NE and the AC1 RhythmVox mini amp for bass. First up: new Custom Shop guitars...
Vox Custom Shop VCG-DC-W8-FM
Vox Custom Shop VCG-SDC-TA-KR
Vox Custom Shop VCG-SSC-SB-FM
Vox Custom Shop VCG-SC-TE-FM
Vox Virage II Butterfly Series VG2DC Special Edition
Vox Virage II Butterfly Series VG2SC Special Edition
Vox 99 Series HDC9-UB Limited Edition
Based on the Virage line, the semi-hollow 99 Series features laminated quilted maple tops and backs, Tone Bar construction, and CoAxe Vintage pickups. Released in Limited Edition in two finishes.