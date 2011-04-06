Musikmesse 2011: Vox announces AC1 RhythmVOX Bass amp

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Announcing the AC1 RhythmVOX Bass - the convenient companion for your bass playing!

Product features

Battery-powered VOX mini bass amp; supercharged with rhythm patterns - and more

Includes a total of 66 built-in Rhythm/Song Patterns

BRIGHT / Normal switch delivers two distinct tone settings

DRIVE knob provides more sonic variation

AUX IN jack for jamming along to your favourite tunes using your CD/MP3 player

Convenient, built-in E-string tuner

Six AA alkaline batteries allow up to 26 hours of playing

Headphone jack lets you concentrate on your playing, without disturbing those around you

Convenient, highly portable and remarkably cost-effective, ultra-small mini amps have gained great popularity as "first amps" or "practice amps." The convenience of battery power and their space-saving ease of use only add to their appeal.

The casual player may enjoy keeping a mini amp in the office, in the bedroom, or may carry one for inspired performing at any time. Even professional musicians enjoy these amps for warming up in the dressing room.

The popular AC1 RhythmVOX went well beyond the expectations of a typical guitar amp, introducing rhythm functionality, a sound quality that far exceeded its size, and even a tuner. The new AC1 RhythmVOX Bass is the highly-anticipated bass version that's designed on these same crowd-pleasing principles.

Featuring a broad base of 66 diverse rhythm patterns, it greatly aids in the most essential aspect of bass playing - keeping the rhythm. The Song pattern has been refined specifically for bass, providing a great way to enjoy jam sessions.

Powerful rhythms; flexible control

The ten Rhythm Patterns include not just standards such as 8 beat, 16 beat, and blues; but also funk, reggae, and even complex irregular patterns. There's also one Song pattern containing an extended, multi-measure drum part. In addition, each Rhythm Pattern and Song Pattern provides six types of variation, for a total of 66 rhythm variations.

The tempo and volume of each rhythm pattern can be intuitively controlled, and you can quickly recall the rhythm pattern you want.

Enhanced tone, superior performance

The AC1 RhythmVOX Bass has a lot to offer as a bass amp. Two sound variations, Bright and Normal, cover the tonal range you need for any playing style or genre.

In addition, you can obtain a natural-sounding bass tone by turning the Drive knob toward the left of the 12 o'clock position, or a modern driven tone resembling a pre-tube sound by turning the knob toward the right. A pair of three-inch speakers delivers a full-bodied sound.

Packed with extras

In addition to the cool rhythms and great sound, the AC1 RhythmVOX Bass provides numerous features indispensible to any bass player. A dedicated E-string tuner keeps you in tune at all times. Use the headphone jack for private practice at any hour!

Connect your MP3 player or other external audio source to the AUX IN jack and jam along with songs from your favorite band. Convenient battery power lets you enjoy all these features, any time, any place! An optional AC adapter is also available.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox

