Musikmesse 2011: Vox unveils Virage II Butterfly series

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Exclusive for Musikmesse 2011, VOX is pleased to present the custom Virage II Butterfly Series, featuring unique finishes and special ornate inlays on our award-winning electric guitars. These beautiful instruments represent the artistry and quality of VOX guitars.

Virage II Butterfly Series Features:

Exquisite wood bodies, topped off with special edition finishes

Butterfly inlays adorn the fingerboard, created using distinctive Paua shell

Mahogany neck; bound Rosewood fingerboard

CoAxe pickups, each offering Clean/Crunch/Lead sounds

3-D contouring for unparalleled comfort

Inverse heel joint offers playable access to the upper neck

MaxConnect aluminum bridge offers easy stringing access and wide intonation range

VOX Super Smooth tuners deliver enhanced tuning stability

Special Finishes, Select Woods, and Beautiful Butterfly Inlays

For the 2011 Musikmesse, VOX has created the Special Edition Virage II Butterfly Series; six custom-created Virage II guitars with special finishes, select woods, and delicate Paua shell butterfly inlays. These guitars display the superior craftsmanship of VOX electric guitars.

M11-01 (Single cutaway VG2SC/ Double Cutaway VG2DC)

These instruments (VG2SC-M11-01 / VG2DC-M11-01) feature Mahogany tops and backs stained green and red, respectively; silver grain filler is then applied. The result is a unique "hair-line" finish similar to the fur of a fox.

M11-02 (Single cutaway VG2SC/ Double Cutaway VG2DC)

The VG2SC-M11-02 and VG2DC-M11-02 feature thick flamed Maple tops with Mahogany backs. Finished in Black Cherry and Transparent Black respectively, these beauties offer a comfortably rounded edge, with no binding to distract from the luxurious wood finish.

M11-03 (Single cutaway VG2SC/ Double Cutaway VG2DC)

These guitars offer the natural feel of an oil finish applied to their Mahogany tops, back and sides. The VG2SC-M11-03 and VG2DC-M11-03 are detailed with Rosewood grained binding, adding a distinctive edge to the unique body line.

Comfort and Confidence

The twin Tone bars are an integral part of the Virage II's body sculpting, providing a solid mounting platform for the bridge, while eliminating the traditional "block" under the bridge and pick-ups. This design also allows the top to vibrate freely for optimum clarity, offering the sweet, singing sustain of a semi-hollow design, as well as the focused attack and articulation of a solid body guitar. The reverse taper of the top naturally inhibits feedback and other artifacts. Whether you play sitting or standing, Virage II's ergonomic 3-D contour provides unparalleled balance and comfort. Comfort creates confidence. Confidence fuels inspiration.

Silent Running

The refined Virage II instruments add exciting new features to what makes Virage guitars great. Our exclusive new VOX CoAxe pickups, developed at the VOX G-Rok R&D shop in California, bring new levels of versatility and tonality to the Virage II models. Featured on both the Virage II SC and DC models, CoAxe pickups use new construction methods to passively create three distinct voices per pickup; each one a sparkling representation of classic Clean/Crunch/Lead sounds. An innovative hum-cancelling scenario virtually eliminates hum and noise, without reducing the sparkling highs or disturbing the pickup's rich midrange and bass balance; truly a major sonic step forward.

A Bridge to the Future

Virage II calls on our advanced MaxConnect aluminum bridge to provide extended saddle travel and to deliver flawless intonation with any gauge string. The full contact shape and light weight combine to deliver thick rich tone with clear, singing harmonics. Each bridge stud is anchored in a separate solid wood block (Tone bar), allowing the high strings and bass strings to resonate fully without robbing each other of clarity or sustain. Strings slide in from under the back edge of the bridge to make changing strings a snap.

RRP: TBC

