Musikmesse 2011: Line 6 shows off M5 Stompbox Modeller

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Line 6, Inc., the industry leader in digital modeling technology for music-creation products, announced today the launch of M5 Stompbox Modeler, a portable and powerful multi-effect that gives guitarists access to a comprehensive collection of historic stompbox tones in the space of a single stompbox.

M5 is a compact, professional-grade, super-easy super-stomp that will provide access to over 100 coveted guitar effects in the footprint of a standard pedal, running effects one at a time, just like the classic pedals that inspired it.

"M5 Stompbox Modeler will become the secret weapon on your pedalboard," remarked Mike Murphy, Category Manager for POD and Effects Products at Line 6.

"It channels the souls of over a hundred modern and vintage stompboxes into a single pedal, giving you the ability to completely transform your rig with this one stompbox."

The collection of effects packed inside M5 Stompbox Modeler includes plenty of velvety reverbs, tangy mods, sweeping filters, distinctive distortions, pitch effects, compressors and other essentials.

Many of these effects come from the bestselling DL4 delay modeller and other Line 6 products including M9 and M13. Guitarists now have the flexibility to add that one extra effect to their pedal board, many times over, without having to pack or switch out a variety of individual pedals.

M5 Stompbox Modeler is incredibly simple to use, just like a classic stompbox. Each effect parameter can be accessed in real time through the dedicated knobs and easy-to-read display. There's no digging through menus, no saving and no hassles. A universal tap tempo feature controls all of the time-based effects.

M5 Stompbox Modeler has all the connections guitarists need to sync up with nearly all pedals and MIDI rigs. It features 1/4-inch mono and stereo inputs and outputs, MIDI in and out and an expression pedal input for added control and functionality.

It also has a built-in tuner with an option to either mute or allow the dry signal to pass through when engaged. With rugged construction designed to endure and gig-bag-size portability, M5 Stompbox Modeler can withstand the rigors of the road and the demands of the working musician.

M5 Stompbox Modeler is now shipping, priced at £169.99 MSRP inc VAT.

