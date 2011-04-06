Musikmesse 2011: Line 6 launches POD HD

Image 1 of 3 Line 6 POD HD desktop multi-effect POD HD Image 2 of 3 Line 6 POD HD desktop multi-effect POD HD Image 3 of 3 Line 6 POD HD desktop multi-effect POD HD

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Line 6, Inc., the industry leader in digital modelling technology for musicians, announced today POD HD desktop multi-effect, the latest addition to the award-winning family of POD products.

"POD HD will add the truly exceptional tube-like tone and feel of new HD amp modelling to the classic POD benefits of convenience, simplicity and flexibility," remarked Michael Murphy, Category Manager for POD and Effects Products at Line 6.

"Plus, POD HD will feature over 100 M-class guitar effects and ins and outs that are perfect for any project studio."

POD HD features all 16 of the new Line 6 HD amp models. The high-quality models offer a wide range of tones from sparkling cleans to mid-gain crunch to full-bodied, high-gain distortion.

The models are based on famous modern and vintage amps including Fender Twin Reverb, Hiwatt Custom 100, Supro S6616, Gibson EH-185, Divided by 13 JRT 9/15, Dr. Z Route 66, Vox AC-30 (Top Boost), Marshall JTM-45 MkII, Park 75, Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier, ENGL Fireball 100 and more, and deliver all the tonal nuances of each.

Amplifiers recognised as having being modelled for earlier POD products were re-modelled for POD HD using the new HD amp modelling technology.

Fully adjustable guitar preamp, power amp, speaker cab and mic preamp models are featured in POD HD as well as over 100 M-class effects featuring tangy choruses, syrupy-sweet reverbs, distinctive delays and much more.

Up to eight effects can be run simultaneously and in any order.

The large display shows quick, at-a-glance review of the entire signal chain. All parameters of all models are easily edited directly from the homepage.

POD HD features a studio-ready I/O with a 1/4-inch guitar input, stereo 1/4-inch balanced outs, USB 2.0, S/PDIF out, 1/4-inch headphone jack, an XLR mic input and an FBV jack for connection to a Line 6 foot controller.

Countless guitarists have chosen to direct-record with POD since the debut of the original bean-shaped desktop multi-effect over a decade ago. Many prefer the tactile, amp-like experience of POD instead of moving virtual knobs in a plug-in. Others choose POD for the outboard processing instead of bogging down their computers with processor-intensive software.

Guitarists who record, perform and travel for gigs value POD for its convenience, portability and reliable tone.

POD HD desktop multi-effect will be available May, 2011.

Line 6 also announced a free update for all POD HD multi-effect processors. Firmware update v1.3 will include six new HD amp models and five new amp parameters for addition tones and flexibility.

"This free update is our way of thanking POD HD owners for making the POD HD family such a huge success," remarked Michael Murphy, Category Manager for POD and Effects Products at Line 6.

"The new sets of HD models and parameters deliver a deeper experience to the POD HD platform and more flexibility that we hope will inspire POD HD players."

The six new HD amp models available in v1.3 are based on channels from three classic American combos (the "Vibrato" channel of a Fender Deluxe Reverb, the "Vibrato" channel of a Fender Twin Reverb and the "Bright" channel of a Fender Bassman), two British half stacks (the "Normal" channel of a Park 75 and the "Normal" channel of a Marshall JTM-45 MkII) and a high-gain Line 6 original.

The inclusion of alternate channels of amps already found in POD HD multi-effects ensures an experience that more closely relates to playing the actual modelled amp.

The new parameters in v1.3 enable POD HD users to further customize and dial in any amount of tube amp feel and behaviour.

Sag, Hum, Bias, Bias Excursion and Master Volume can be adjusted within any HD amp model, including the 16 that come with POD HD multi-effects processors originally.

Firmware update v1.3 will be available to download from Line 6's website later this month.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Line 6

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter