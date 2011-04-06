Musikmesse 2011: Yamaha introduces new Pacifica guitars

As well as Candy Apple Red, the 510V is available in Black and Old Violin Sunburst.

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: When Yamaha introduced the first Pacifica models in 1994 it brought high quality, high performance no-compromise instruments within reach of many thousands of discerning guitarists on a budget. These highly affordable instruments were characterised by high-quality hardware and a superb solid wood body.

Since that time Yamaha has gone on to introduce a wide range of Pacifica variations many of which have since received international awards and as a result of this relentless pursuit of quality the Pacifica is one of the world's most popular guitar brands.

Read more: Yamaha LLX26C AREII

The Pacifica story continues to evolve and innovate with the introduction of four new models at this years' Frankfurt Musikmesse - The Pacifica 611HFM, 510V, 311H and 120H.

All models started life in Yamaha's famed LA custom shop and take the Pacifica concept to the next stage since they offer new configurations of hardware and pickup design to stay in tune with new market and music developments.

The new Pacifica 311H looks great and offers superb feel and versatility and exudes the innovations and quality that have made Yamaha's LA custom shops instruments so revered.

The 311 features custom-wound pickups and the highest quality hardware complete with coil tap all matched with a solid tonewood construction that delivers great musical and tonal variation and uncompromising performance. This model is available in Black, Vintage White, Red Metallic and Yellow Natural Satin.

The no-frills, no-compromise Pacifica 510V really means business, it features professional hardware, an exclusive single Seymour Duncan TBPR-1b pickup, tinted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard. Available in Black, Candy Apple Red and old Violin Sunburst this model sounds as good as it looks.

The new 611HFM model is the embodiment of the Pacifica concept of versatility, performance and individuality and stays true to the LA custom-shop guitar vision. A superb flamed maple and Alder body with a vintage tinted maple neck with models boasts Seymour Duncan SP90 - 1n TB-14 pickups and coil tap tone pot.

The new range is completed with the Pacifica 120H which offers a Maple neck, rosewood fingerboard and Alder body. High performance Neck and Bridge Humbuckers complete this high performance yet highly affordable package.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Yamaha

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter