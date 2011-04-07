Musikmesse 2011: Steinberg announces Cubase Elements 6

Image 1 of 2 Cubase Elements 6 Image 2 of 2 Cubase Elements 6

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today is happy to announce the release of Cubase Elements 6, the smallest retail version to complete the latest Cubase lineup.

Based on the same core technologies that are also implemented in the two bigger versions, Cubase Elements 6 offers a comprehensive feature set ideal at an exceptional price.

Cubase Elements 6 will be available at the end of May, both as boxed or download version from the Steinberg Online Shop and as boxed version from authorized Steinberg resellers for RRP EUR 99.99/GBP 84.70.

Unlocking the way to Steinberg's popular world of music production software, Cubase Elements 6 comprises a wealth of proven features alongside various highlights introduced in the Cubase 6 product line.

By incorporating the award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with flexible routing and fully automatic delay compensation, buyers can have the benefit of the same sound quality enjoyed by professionals around the world.

Over 550 mind-blowing presets spanning across the HALion Sonic SE virtual instrument, the Prologue synthesizer and the MPC-style Groove Agent ONE drum machine plus 33 audio effects provide an extensive range of sound variation which can be stored and accessed within its MediaBay file and preset management system.

Providing up to 64 MIDI tracks and 48 audio tracks with full 24-bit resolution and 96 kHz sampling rate plus cross-platform 32-bit and native 64-bit compatibility with Windows 7 and Mac OS X Snow Leopard, Cubase Elements 6 turns any computer into a powerful music production system.

"Including the same proven workflow available in the bigger versions together with an impressive feature set that goes beyond the basic requirements for recording and mixing modern music, Cubase Elements 6 completes the Cubase 6 family at a price that doesn't break the bank," remarks Helge Vogt, product marketing manager for Cubase.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Steinberg

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter