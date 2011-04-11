Musikmesse 2011: Yamaha Guitars stand in pictures: new electrics, acoustics and basses

Musikmesse 2011: Tweaking a range of electric guitars as well known for affordable playability as Yamaha’s Pacifica line is always going to be big news, so we swung by the Yamaha building (yes, the company has its own four walls in Frankfurt) to take a closer look at the 510V and 611HFM additions.



We also got a good look at Billy Sheehan’s latest Signature Attitude bass, the ATT LTD3 (following our first look at the prototype at NAMM). Not to mention new RGX, SG, Super B Series additions and a handful of acoustics.

Scroll through to see Yamaha’s new guitars and basses for 2011, kicking off with those new Pacificas...