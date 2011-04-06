Musikmesse 2011: Yamaha MOX synthesizers unveiled

Image 1 of 7 Yamaha MOX: click here for a closer look Yamaha MOX Image 2 of 7 Yamaha MOX 6 Image 3 of 7 Yamaha MOX 6 Image 4 of 7 Yamaha MOX 8 Image 5 of 7 Yamaha MOX 8 Image 6 of 7 Yamaha MOX Image 7 of 7 Yamaha MOX

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Heavyweight professional performance with lightweight price tag, the new generation feature packed Yamaha MOX 6 and MOX 8 music production synthesizers exude classic Motif heritage for musicians on a budget.

Yamaha proudly unveil the next chapter in the Motif story with the phenomenal MOX 6 and MOX 8 Music Production Synthesizers - feature packed professional instruments that bring Yamaha acclaimed Motif XS Sound Engine capability to music makers on a budget.

Both models offer over 1200 superb voices and over 350 MB of waveforms from the Motif XS, these sounds can be further enhanced and edited with Yamaha's exclusive XA (Expanded Articulation) technology and the Virtual Circuitry Modeling capability which are perfect for recreating entirely new or classic vintage synth sounds.

Both models are 'complete' music making instruments, easy to use, they offer everything you need to create complete soundtracks, with an onboard comprehensive and powerful real or step time multi track sequencer combined with 6720 arpeggiator patterns creative flexibility is almost unrivalled.

Recording and audio power is further enhanced via the bundled YC-3B Organ Emulator soft synth, Steinberg Prologue analog synth and Cubase AI. Both models are highly portable thanks to the lightweight construction (the MOX 6 weighs in at a remarkable 7 kilos!) whilst a 4-In 2-Out USB Audio / MIDI interface guarantees complete integration.

The MOX 8 features a fully-weighted Graded hammer 88-note keyboard whist the MOX 6 features a brand new 61-note semi-weighted keyboard.

Prices are as follows : MOX 6 £1051, MOX 8 £1576.

The MOX launch offer is supported by a heavyweight marketing and PR programme including exclusive Artist Movies that are sure to inspire new customers in-store and provide distinctive informative, entertaining content for dealers and end users alike.

In addition to this high impact content Yamaha will be running on-line and in-print advertising campaigns, a dedicated 0% financial package for the MOX 8 and in-depth dealer and end user training programmes.

Reading through the specifications one really has to wonder what more anyone would need to create great music on stage or in the studio. 'To celebrate the MOX launch Yamaha have also created a series of not to be missed exclusive interviews with an expert team comprising the cream of the UK's top Synth exponents and professional practitioners.

They include Take That's acclaimed Musical Director Mike Stevens, Marcus Byrne ( Annie Lennox), Luke Smith (George Michael), Alan Dunn (Bob Geldof) Luke Juby (Mike and the Mechanics) and Sean Barry from Girls Aloud, Pixie Lott & Olly Murs.

Yamaha revealed the MOX instruments to this elite group for the very first time only last week and they are shown finding their way around MOX 6 & 8 for the very first time and providing highly insightful first impressions - this material will also provide superb content for future customers, dealers and the media alike.

