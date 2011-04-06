Musikmesse 2011: Roland introduces FP-4F digital piano

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: Roland is proud to introduce the FP-4F Digital Piano, the latest member of the popular FP piano family to feature SuperNATURAL® piano technology.



The long-running FP series is a perennial best seller, offering fun-to-play pianos with great sound and portability in stylish, affordable instruments with onboard speakers. The FP-4F takes the concept of an entry-level instrument to new heights with Roland's expressive SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine, Ivory Feel-G keyboard, and many other fun and useful features.

Since its introduction, Roland's SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine has received universal acclaim. With the FP-4F, users can now enjoy this breakthrough technology in a very affordable instrument. SuperNATURAL Piano creates the ultimate piano- playing experience, delivering seamless variations in tone from pianissimo to fortissimo, notes that fade naturally without looping, and three-dimensional sound and response.

Providing the perfect complement to the FP-4F's SuperNATURAL piano engine is the newly developed Ivory Feel-G keyboard with Escapement. This keyboard offers a superb grand piano playing feel with a superior touch, natural response, and an escapement mechanism. It also boasts Roland's renowned Ivory Feel, a special proprietary material that provides excellent moisture absorbency, with the white keys replicating the unique appearance and comfortable feel of real ivory keys.

The onboard Session Partner is lots of fun, offering automatic accompaniments in a variety of styles. Users can play along with full accompaniment that includes chords, bass, and drums, and they can also create their own chord progressions with full arrangements. In addition, a USB port gives the musician the ability to play along with favourite music files stored on USB flash media. CD song playback is also possible with the optional CD-01A CD drive. The FP-4 also includes a Centre Cancel function, allowing players to decrease the volume of vocals and melodic instruments heard at the centre of the sound field when playing an audio file.

Navigating the FP-4F's sounds and features is simple with the intuitive front-panel display and buttons, and stellar stereo sound is provided via the powerful onboard amplification system. Options include the matching KSC-44 stand, as well as the RPU-3 Triple Pedal Unit, which provides a true grand piano playing experience with three foot pedals.

