Musikmesse 2011: Day one of the show and we've made a beeline straight to Korg's stand for a closer look at the new Wavedrum Mini. Check out the video above to see and hear it in action, and just imagine what you could do with that sensor clip!

Read the Korg Wavedrum Mini press release for detailed spec. It retails for £299, so expect £249 on the street. Available sometime at the end of May.

Keep an eye on our Frankfurt hub for this and moreMusikmesse video highlights.