Musikmesse 2011: Korg Wavedrum mini revealed

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: Legendary Wavedrum technology - now in compact form! Announcing the energetic and on-the-go Wavedrum Mini; with built-in speaker, battery-powered portability, and a revolutionary sensor clip that transforms nearly any object into an instrument.

Wavedrum Mini highlights

• Portable percussion synthesizer built on Korg's renowned Wavedrum technology

• Play two sounds at once for a rich musical experience:

o Play one sound from the dynamic pad

o Play a second sound from any surface or object using the sensor clip

• 100 Ready-to-play sounds ranging from acoustic tones to synthetic sounds

• 100 Rhythm patterns serve as a rhythmic guide or provide jam-along-fun

• 10 Preset audio effects; select any effect and enhance any sound

• On-board Looper allows unlimited overdub layering for complex, multi-sound patterns

• Share your sounds using the built-in speaker, or practice using headphones

• Battery operation lets you play with confidence on the street, outdoors or anywhere

• AC Adapter and mounting strap are included

With drum and percussion sounds from around the world, revolutionary synth sounds, plus unique original sounds, the Wavedrum Dynamic Percussion Synthesizer has been embraced by percussionists, drummers, and music lovers around the world.

The all-new Wavedrum Mini carries on this sound concept in a compact and portable format - complete with a built-in speaker and battery power for play anywhere convenience. In addition to its dynamic pad surface, the Wavedrum Mini also includes a newly-developed sensor clip which can be attached to a table, cup, or any object, allowing it to be played as a percussion instrument. Using the sensor clip and the pad allows two sounds to be played at once, doubling the Wavedrum Mini's performance potential. Choose from 100 great sounds; add in one of the 10 exciting effects; play along to one of the 100 internal rhythm patterns, or record with unlimited overdubs using the built-in Looper. The possibilities are endless. The Wavedrum Mini will appeal to musicians who value a truly original performance, or to any beginner simply looking to enjoy playing a musical instrument.

100 ready-to-play sounds

Based on Wavedrum technology, the Wavedrum Mini offers 100 sounds, professionally programmed and ready to play. From acoustic-sounding drum and percussion sounds to cutting-edge sounds possible only on a synthesizer, the Wavedrum Mini offers a diverse range of sounds. Even instruments such as bass, tuned percussion, and stringed instruments are included, allowing you to create both rhythmic and melodic performances.

Expressive pad surface

The tone of the Wavedrum Mini responds to the location at which you strike the pad, and the amount of force applied, moving beyond a one-dimensional sound. The pad responds sensitively to every aspect of your strike - open shots, slap shots, and more - allowing for a range of sophisticated performance techniques and complex musical expression.

Dynamic sensor clip

Simply attaching the sensor clip (included) to any object or surface can transform it into a playable percussion instrument, providing a second sound to complement the Wavedrum Mini pad. The object to which you attach the clip will have a dramatic effect on how the sound is played, so you'll be making new sonic discoveries every time you use the sensor clip. The Wavedrum Mini also comes with a convenient strap. Sit down, strap the Wavedrum Mini to your thigh and assign a snare sound to the pad. Next, assign a bass drum sound to the sensor clip and attach it to the upper part of your shoe, and you've created a natural-playing drum kit that you can use anywhere!

10 Built-in effects

The Wavedrum Mini features built-in effects that make it easy to transform the sound itself. Each of the 10 high-quality multi-effects combines a variety of effects - familiar spatial-type effects such as delay, chorus, and reverb; modern effects including filters and pitch-shifters that radically transform the sound; distortion-type effects that deliver analog-style warmth, etc. Any effect can be quickly applied to any sound, regardless of technical knowledge, allowing you to create exciting musical results.

100 Rhythm patterns

The Wavedrum Mini contains 100 rhythm patterns covering a range of styles. These patterns can be used as a guide to help the beginner keep a steady rhythm; or simply enjoy jamming along. In fact, by using the pad, the sensor clip, and playing a rhythm pattern, you can create a three-part performance in real time.

Looper function with unlimited overdubs

The Looper function lets you record and playback your Wavedrum Mini performance. Plus, you can add an unlimited number of overdubs, creating complex, multi-sound patterns. (Total record length is limited to 25 seconds). Play along to these complex patterns in real time to create fascinating performances, without the need for any other equipment.

On-the-go portability

The Wavedrum Mini is superbly portable - you can enjoy playing it in any place, at any time. An AC adapter is included; the Wavedrum Mini can also run on batteries, making it ideal for outdoor use or street performances. The built-in speaker is another attraction of the Wavedrum Mini, giving you the casual freedom to play on the spur of the moment, and to share your sound - alone, or in an impromptu jam session.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg

