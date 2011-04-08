Musikmesse 2011: DigiTech introduces its first ever amps

Image 1 of 3 DigiTech TH-150 head and speaker cabinet Image 2 of 3 DigiTech Classic-15R combo amp Image 3 of 3 DigiTech Fusion 150XD modelling amp

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Expanding into an entirely new product category, HARMAN DigiTech today announced the introduction of its first-ever guitar and bass amplifiers at Musikmesse 2011.

Combining renowned DigiTech sound quality and tonal flexibility with outstanding value, the new DigiTech amplifier lineup includes five combo guitar amps, a combo bass amp and a 150-Watt tube head with 4 x 12 cabinet half-stack.

The DigiTech amplifier line includes the following:

TH-150 150 Watt all tube head and 4 x 12-inch speaker cabinet

Classic-15GR 15 Watt, 2-channel combo guitar amp with reverb (8-inch speaker)

Classic-15G 15 Watt, 2-channel combo guitar amp (8-inch speaker)

Classic-15B 15 Watt combo bass amp (8-inch speaker)

Fusion 30XD 30 Watt, modelling combo guitar amp (12-inch speaker)

Fusion 75XD 75 Watt, modelling combo guitar amp (12-inch speaker)

Fusion 150XD 150 Watt, stereo modelling combo guitar amp (two 12-inch speakers)

"In creating our DigiTech amplifiers, we knew we had to offer something more than a 'me too' product line in a market already filled with amps," stated, Rob Urry, vice president and general manager HARMAN Professional Signal Processing Group.

"DigiTech has the unique advantage of decades of experience in creating many of the world's most recognisable sounds, effects pedals and products, and we put all of that expertise into designing a full line of amplifiers that provide an exceptional range of tones."

The TH-150 2-channel amp head is an all-out rock powerhouse that can deliver everything from warm clean tones to tight rhythm crunch and singing high-gain leads.

Featuring an all tube prepamp and power amp section using five ECC33S's tubes for the preamp and four KT88's for the power amp, the TH-150 features switchable Normal and Overdrive preamp volume, Normal and Overdrive master volume, and Bass, Middle, Treble and Presence controls.

The rear panel offers an effects loop, dual speaker outputs, a line output and a jack for thechannel-select footswitch.

The matching 4 x 12 cabinet features four 12-inch specially voiced Selenium speakers to deliver maximum projection and punch with 400-watts power handling capability. The all-wood reinforced cabinet has a metal check mesh speaker grill, metal corners, recessed handles and removable casters.

The DigiTech Fusion 150XD Stereo, Fusion 75XD and Fusion 30XD combo amplifiers incorporate the company's industry-standard modeling technology and effects including overdrive, distortion, reverb, delay, chorus and other mod-effects.

Ideal for any musical style, the Fusion 150XD Stereo and 75XD offer 24 amp models, 37 total effects, a built-in 30-second looper and 20 presets (100 with optional Control 2 foot controller), while the Fusion 30XD includes 12 amp models, 12 effects and five presets (100 with optional Control 2 foot controller).

All Fusion models feature a built-in chromatic tuner, an MP3/Aux input and a 1/4-inch headphones jack. The 75XD and 150XD also add a USB port that lets users connect to a computer and edit the amp's presets.

DigiTech's Classic-15GR, 15G and 15B combo amps offer an outstanding combination of lightweight, easy portability and superb sound, from rich clean tones to roaring distortion and everything in between.

The Classic-15GR and 15G include Gain, Volume, Treble, Middle and Bass controls and a Clean/Overdrive switch, and the Classic-15B bass amp offers Volume, Treble, Middle and Bass, making it easy for players to create their favourite sounds.

The Clssic-15GR also features a Spring Reverb that adds lush, ambient reverb. All Classic models also feature a 1/4" stereo headphones output for private listening.

The DigiTech guitar and bass amplifiers will begin shipping in Spring 2011.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit DigiTech

