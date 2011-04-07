Musikmesse 2011: Pioneer introduces DJM-T1 mixer

Image 1 of 4 Pioneer DJM-T1 Image 2 of 4 Pioneer DJM-T1 Image 3 of 4 Pioneer DJM-T1 Image 4 of 4 Pioneer DJM-T1

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: The DJM-T1 is the complete solution: a hybrid mixer, a controller and audio interface in one unit.

Included in the box is a copy of TRAKTOR SCRATCH DUO 2 software, along with the control CD and vinyl needed for DVS scratch control. All that's left is to connect your CDJs or turntables to the mixer and the software does the rest.

We designed the DJM-T1 to bring the included software's exciting new features to life straight out of the box - particularly the eagerly awaited Sample Decks and all the exciting possibilities that they bring.

Alongside the two scratch decks, DJs can open a pair of Sample Decks and load up to 4 loops or samples in each - for amazing loops and remixing on the fly. The DJM-T1 is geared up to put all the right controls at your fingertips to make this a reality in your performance.

DJs won't need to touch the computer as all browsing, loading and even cue, play and nudge features are available should the turntables go down.

There's a bank of dedicated controls for TRAKTOR's Advanced and Chained effects and the included software provides 6 stunning FX that are guaranteed to inspire. Scratch DJs will be glad to see essential crossfader adjustments such as lag, tension, curve and reverse functions.

The onboard soundcard and MIDI interface lets DJs connect to a computer with a single USB cable and there's a dedicated output channel to easily record those moments of dexterity and creative genius straight back into the mixer.

Inheriting the sound quality design of our industry-leading DJM-900 and DJM-2000, the DJM-T1 delivers a clear and powerful club sound every time. Plus, with enhanced channel fader durability, it's a performance-enhancing tool you can depend on time and time again.

Main Features

Layout perfectly mirrors TRAKTOR SCRATCH DUO 2

The DJM-T1 is not "just" a mixer; it boasts controller functions designed specifically for the included TRAKTOR SCRATCH DUO 2 software, so there is no need for an external controller.

DJs get instant access to the 2 new Sample Decks, to create their own loops from live tracks, or remix and edit on the fly. Each Sample Deck gives the option of four loops or samples, for endless possibility.

Software functions such as browse, fast forward, play and rewind are also operated straight from the mixer. FX, loops, hot cues and sampling controls on the unit mirror the TRAKTOR 2 interface for intuitive operability.

Scratch control using DJ player turntables

Fully TRAKTOR SCRATCH certified and equipped with a powerful USB soundcard, so DJs just need to use the included CONTROL CD or vinyl to start operating the software's scratch functions through their CDJs or turntables. Professional performance is further enhanced by the built in booth monitor feature.

FX

6 of TRAKTOR's most popular and impressive tempo-synched DJ effects (Reverb, Delay, Flanger, Filter, Beatmasher, Gater) and 1 filter per deck complete the sonic weaponry, giving DJs all the tools they need to stand out from the crowd. Plus the LFO CONTROL signal output changes at beat-by-beat intervals for precision control.

Internal USB soundcard let DJs easily record sets

The onboard USB soundcard eliminates the need for an external soundcard, so DJs can connect the mixer straight to a computer with a single USB cable. That means recording live or practice sets is a breeze, as the included audio interface enables output signal switching to suit the activity, whether that is DJing, recording or producing music.

High-quality design for clear, powerful sound

The DJM-T1 inherits all of the high sound quality design features expected from our industry leading DJM mixers. Analogue and digital circuitry are separated, while analogue inputs are converted to digital over the shortest distance possible to reduce unwanted noise.

The internal soundcard receives input from a PC as a digital signal, with no loss of sound quality. The 24-bit D/A converter ensures sound clarity for not only the master output, but the booth output too.

Enhanced channel fader operability and durability

Our new channel faders are smoother and more durable than ever before, thanks to 2 metal shafts supporting the fader knobs. The fader is positioned to the side, minimising damage from liquid or dust that can get inside.

The DJM-T1 crossfader has an exclusive Pioneer magnetic construction that provides extreme durability, and can be used more than 10 million times, while Pioneer P-LOCK Fader Caps are impossible to pull off in the heat of a mix. The operational load, fader curve1 and cut lag2 can also be adjusted to your preference.

Other features

Microphone and AUX terminals located on front of unit for ease of connection during performance

Multi-input selector for effortless switching between CD/PHONO/USB sources

Rubber knobs on ISOLATOR/EFFECT/LOOP give increased control

MIDI signal output for operation of external devices via the FADER/ISOLATOR

Built-in 3-band isolator type equalizer gives level control ranging from +6dB to -∞dB for HI/MID/LOW ranges individually

Automatically switches to standby if unit is not used, or there is no input, for a pre-set period of time

The mixer will be available to buy from mid-July, RRP 1,499 euros.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Pioneer

