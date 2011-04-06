Musikmesse 2011: Blackstar unveils new HT-5 amps

Image 1 of 2 Blackstar HT-5RH Head and HT-5RS Mini stack HT-5 series Image 2 of 2 Blackstar HT-5C Combo HT-5 series

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: When the original HT-5 was launched in 2008 it quickly became on of the most successful studio and practice amps ever designed.

Packing all the great tone and innovative features of the award-winning HT valve pedals in a two-channel, footswitchable valve amp format with a unique push-pull power amp design it was an instant classic.

Read more: Blackstar UNITY Pro Bass U500, U250 amps and U250ACT Active cab

Due to popular demand 2011 sees this groundbreaking amp relaunched and improved with a whole host of new features:

Digital stereo reverb as found on the HT Venue Series and HT-1 adding a rich depth to any playing style (only on 'R' models)

Dedicated Tone control on the Clean Channel providing even greater tonal flexibility over the HT-5's shimmering cleans

12" Blackbird 50 Watt speaker, custom designed by Blackstar

State-of-the-art enhanced speaker emulated output for perfectly capturing valve tone to tape or disk

Speaker emulated output can now be used at the same time as the internal speaker/extension cab, providing headphone-free monitoring or the choice to blend a mic'd speaker and emulated signal together for unrivalled usability when recording at home or in the studio

Stero MP3/Line input perfect for practice

Please note that the HT-112 will be fitted with the new Blackbird 50 speaker from April production to match the new HT-5R

HT-5C Combo

Innovative 5 Watt valve combo

1xECC83 and 1x12BH7

Unique push-pull power amp design

Award-winning HT Pedal preamp

Two footswitchable channels

12" Blackbird 50 custom speaker

Enhanced tone controls

Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Fully equipped for studio or practice

Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing

Effects loop with effects level switch

Footswitch included

Cool vintage styling

HT-5R Combo

Innovative 5 Watt valve combo

1xECC83 and 1x12BH7

Unique push-pull power amp design

Award-winning HT Pedal preamp

Two footswitchable channels

12" Blackbird 50 custom speaker

Enhanced tone controls

Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Digital stereo reverb

Fully equipped for studio or practice

Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing

Effects loop with effects level switch

Footswitch included

Cool vintage styling

HT-5RH Head

Innovative 5 Watt valve combo

1xECC83 and 1x12BH7

Unique push-pull power amp design

Award-winning HT Pedal preamp

Two footswitchable channels

Enhanced tone controls

Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Digital stereo reverb

Fully equipped for studio or practice

Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing

Effects loop with effects level switch

Footswitch included

Cool vintage styling

HT-5RS Mini stack

Innovative 5 Watt valve combo

1xECC83 and 1x12BH7

Unique push-pull power amp design

Award-winning HT Pedal preamp

Two footswitchable channels

Two 1 x 12" speaker cabinets loaded with custom designed Blackbird 50s

Enhanced tone controls

Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)

Digital stereo reverb

Fully equipped for studio or practice

Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing

Effects loop with effects level switch

Footswitch included

Cool vintage styling

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Blackstar

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter