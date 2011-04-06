More

Musikmesse 2011: Blackstar unveils new HT-5 amps

Popular valve amps improved for 2011

Blackstar HT-5RH Head and HT-5RS Mini stack

HT-5 series

Blackstar HT-5C Combo

HT-5 series

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: When the original HT-5 was launched in 2008 it quickly became on of the most successful studio and practice amps ever designed.

Packing all the great tone and innovative features of the award-winning HT valve pedals in a two-channel, footswitchable valve amp format with a unique push-pull power amp design it was an instant classic.

Due to popular demand 2011 sees this groundbreaking amp relaunched and improved with a whole host of new features:

  • Digital stereo reverb as found on the HT Venue Series and HT-1 adding a rich depth to any playing style (only on 'R' models)
  • Dedicated Tone control on the Clean Channel providing even greater tonal flexibility over the HT-5's shimmering cleans
  • 12" Blackbird 50 Watt speaker, custom designed by Blackstar
  • State-of-the-art enhanced speaker emulated output for perfectly capturing valve tone to tape or disk
  • Speaker emulated output can now be used at the same time as the internal speaker/extension cab, providing headphone-free monitoring or the choice to blend a mic'd speaker and emulated signal together for unrivalled usability when recording at home or in the studio
  • Stero MP3/Line input perfect for practice
  • Please note that the HT-112 will be fitted with the new Blackbird 50 speaker from April production to match the new HT-5R

HT-5C Combo

  • Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
  • 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
  • Unique push-pull power amp design
  • Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
  • Two footswitchable channels
  • 12" Blackbird 50 custom speaker
  • Enhanced tone controls
  • Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
  • Fully equipped for studio or practice
  • Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
  • Effects loop with effects level switch
  • Footswitch included
  • Cool vintage styling

HT-5R Combo

  • Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
  • 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
  • Unique push-pull power amp design
  • Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
  • Two footswitchable channels
  • 12" Blackbird 50 custom speaker
  • Enhanced tone controls
  • Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
  • Digital stereo reverb
  • Fully equipped for studio or practice
  • Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
  • Effects loop with effects level switch
  • Footswitch included
  • Cool vintage styling

HT-5RH Head

  • Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
  • 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
  • Unique push-pull power amp design
  • Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
  • Two footswitchable channels
  • Enhanced tone controls
  • Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
  • Digital stereo reverb
  • Fully equipped for studio or practice
  • Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
  • Effects loop with effects level switch
  • Footswitch included
  • Cool vintage styling

HT-5RS Mini stack

  • Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
  • 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
  • Unique push-pull power amp design
  • Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
  • Two footswitchable channels
  • Two 1 x 12" speaker cabinets loaded with custom designed Blackbird 50s
  • Enhanced tone controls
  • Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
  • Digital stereo reverb
  • Fully equipped for studio or practice
  • Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
  • Effects loop with effects level switch
  • Footswitch included
  • Cool vintage styling

