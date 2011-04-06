Musikmesse 2011: Blackstar unveils new HT-5 amps

HT-5 series
HT-5 series
Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: When the original HT-5 was launched in 2008 it quickly became on of the most successful studio and practice amps ever designed.
Packing all the great tone and innovative features of the award-winning HT valve pedals in a two-channel, footswitchable valve amp format with a unique push-pull power amp design it was an instant classic.
Due to popular demand 2011 sees this groundbreaking amp relaunched and improved with a whole host of new features:
- Digital stereo reverb as found on the HT Venue Series and HT-1 adding a rich depth to any playing style (only on 'R' models)
- Dedicated Tone control on the Clean Channel providing even greater tonal flexibility over the HT-5's shimmering cleans
- 12" Blackbird 50 Watt speaker, custom designed by Blackstar
- State-of-the-art enhanced speaker emulated output for perfectly capturing valve tone to tape or disk
- Speaker emulated output can now be used at the same time as the internal speaker/extension cab, providing headphone-free monitoring or the choice to blend a mic'd speaker and emulated signal together for unrivalled usability when recording at home or in the studio
- Stero MP3/Line input perfect for practice
- Please note that the HT-112 will be fitted with the new Blackbird 50 speaker from April production to match the new HT-5R
HT-5C Combo
- Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
- 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
- Unique push-pull power amp design
- Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
- Two footswitchable channels
- 12" Blackbird 50 custom speaker
- Enhanced tone controls
- Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
- Fully equipped for studio or practice
- Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
- Effects loop with effects level switch
- Footswitch included
- Cool vintage styling
HT-5R Combo
- Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
- 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
- Unique push-pull power amp design
- Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
- Two footswitchable channels
- 12" Blackbird 50 custom speaker
- Enhanced tone controls
- Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
- Digital stereo reverb
- Fully equipped for studio or practice
- Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
- Effects loop with effects level switch
- Footswitch included
- Cool vintage styling
HT-5RH Head
- Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
- 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
- Unique push-pull power amp design
- Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
- Two footswitchable channels
- Enhanced tone controls
- Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
- Digital stereo reverb
- Fully equipped for studio or practice
- Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
- Effects loop with effects level switch
- Footswitch included
- Cool vintage styling
HT-5RS Mini stack
- Innovative 5 Watt valve combo
- 1xECC83 and 1x12BH7
- Unique push-pull power amp design
- Award-winning HT Pedal preamp
- Two footswitchable channels
- Two 1 x 12" speaker cabinets loaded with custom designed Blackbird 50s
- Enhanced tone controls
- Patent-applied-for Infinite Shape Feature (ISF)
- Digital stereo reverb
- Fully equipped for studio or practice
- Speaker emulated output with 1x12 or 4x12 voicing
- Effects loop with effects level switch
- Footswitch included
- Cool vintage styling
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Blackstar
