Musikmesse 2011: As you’ll know if you were following our coverage last week, MusicRadar scoured the Messe floor for the best new guitar, tech, drum and DJ products. But, as ever, our eyes were also on the lookout for the weird, the wacky and the whimsical: the items and people who keep spirits high as you pace your hundredth travelator of the day. Here they are in all their leftfield glory.