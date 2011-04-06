Musikmesse 2011: Yamaha announces limited-edition Recording Custom drums

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: The Yamaha Recording Custom, widely regarded as one of the finest sets of drums ever manufactured, is the most recorded kit of all time. When launched in 1976 the kit instantly set new benchmarks for professional drummers and record producers the world over.



At the time the kit combined an exquisite, powerful, distinctive crisp sound quality with a range of groundbreaking innovations.

The music business is known for fast moving trends and preferences but the iconic Recording Custom, with its Japanese Hokkaido birch shells, constructed using Yamaha's innovative Air Seal System and Diagonal Seams, delivered a sound solution for the studio that has passed the test of time.



Now, to celebrate the unique qualities and heritage of this model, and to celebrate a kit that changed drum history, whilst establishing Yamaha as a global force in drum production and innovation Yamaha Music Europe proudly announces a special limited edition re-issue.

Yamaha is manufacturing just 50 of these kits for the European market - they are all built to the original specifications and available in the most distinctive colours of the 1980's, Mellow Yellow and Hot Red. Each kit, individually numbered will include a special certificate to honour the proud history of this groundbreaking kit.



The Birch shells produce a low fundamental tone with crisp sound quality and short attack decay making them optimal for recording situations.

Yamaha's Air Seal System shells feature select birch wood cut in plies, positioned with staggered diagonal seams, and sealed together with evenly distributed air pressure. This process ensures that every drum shell is in round and of uniform thickness while providing superior tone quality and durability.



The Recording Custom is instantly recognised due to its trademark high-tension lugs, 60-degree bearing edges and pre-YESS mounts. Precision-machined lug nuts provide noise-free control, due to their springless casing design.

Manufactured as genuine one-piece units, Yamaha's high-tension lugs have established one of the principal trends in modern design.



The drum set is available as a set with a 22 x 16" Bass Drum, 10" x 7.5" and 12" x 8" and both a 14" x 13" and 16" x 15" Floor toms.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Yamaha

