Musikmesse 2011: Premier unveils Iron Maiden drum kit series deal on video

Musikmesse 2011: One of the biggest drum announcements of the show came from Premier drums, and one of the company's biggest endorsees, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain.

Check out the video above to hear the announcement live from the show floor. In a nutshell, though, Premier has agreed a worldwide licensing deal to release a bunch of drum kits, snares and more with custom Iron Maiden artwork, in association with Nicko McBrain himself.

The best news is that some of these replica sets will hit the affordable end of Premier's line. Details are still TBC, but you can check out the gallery for a closer look at Nicko McBrain's custom Elite kit for a taste of what to expect.

Watch this space for more…