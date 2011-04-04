Musikmesse 2011: Orange Amps Dark Terror unveiled

Musikmesse 2011: Orange Amps has announced a new addition to its Terror amp range, the Dark Terror.

The 15-Watt head is Orange's highest gain Terror yet. It's available at the end of May 2011 for £399 with, as the name suggests, a black finish.

Scroll on for the full details from the press release and take a closer look at the Dark Terror here.

"Uncompromisingly brutal"

Menacingly small, easily recognisable, this aggressive little amp comes with a mind blowing sound which combines the shape control of the Thunder series with the weight and size of the monster Terror family.

This Frankenstein like amp has creepy amounts of gain on tap with disturbingly pleasurable responsiveness. It is uncompromisingly brutal, doubtless unhinged, even ferocious!

The Dark Terror is highest gain Terror amp ever and comes with:

New High Gain Preamp 3 x ECC83/12AX7

Valve Driven FX Loop 1 x ECC81/12AT7

Four Stages of Gain

15 Watts Class A, Switchable to 7 Watts

Weighs in at only 7kg/15lbs

A Gig Bag

The Dark Terror is available from the end on May 2011 and priced at £399 (inc. VAT). Hear its distinctive Orange Amp sound and you will feel this mysteriously attractive force pulling you into the shadow of the Dark Terror. It's everything you want from a Black Orange Amp. Prepare to ride the Dark Terror storm.



Information taken from official press release, for more visit Orange Amps

