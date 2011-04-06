Musikmesse 2011: Nord Electro 3 HP has hammer-action keyboard

Image 1 of 5 Click the photo for a gallery of Nord Electro 3 HP images. Nord Electro 3 top Image 2 of 5 Nord Electro 3 HP back panel Image 3 of 5 Nord Electro 3 HP control panel Image 4 of 5 Nord Electro 3 HP keys Image 5 of 5 Nord Electro 3 HP with accessories

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: Introducing the world's first Nord Electro with Hammer Action, sporting a classic 73-key E-E range keybed - without sacrificing portability (only 11 kg/24,25lbs).

Naturally, the new Nord Electro 3 HP includes all of the award-winning features of the original Nord Electro 3, like the compatibility with our acclaimed Nord Piano and Nord Sample Libraries including the exclusively licensed Mellotron and Chamberlin sounds, the tonewheel and transistor modeling of the Nord C1 organ and Rotary speaker simulation.

With 4 Dynamic Curves there's a keyboard response for every personal style, and the new selectable Long Release adds a nice touch when playing legato parts.

Due to popular demand, we've added a flexible new Delay Effect with tap-tempo, rate, amount and a stereo Ping-Pong mode.

The number of Live Locations has been increased from 1 to 4, giving you greater freedom to experiment with new sounds and settings on the go that are automatically saved. Program access is now much easier, requiring fewer buttons to push to find specific programs.

Where the original Electro 3 perhaps can be seen as a great organ with additional piano sounds, the new Electro 3 HP gives acoustic and electric piano lovers a brilliant new keyboard that even works great for organ playing styles.

The Nord Electro 3 HP weighs only 11 kg (24.25lbs) and includes mounts for the height-adjustable Keyboard Stand EX (optional accessory) and the Music Stand EX (optional accessory). Dimensions: 1078x121x344 mm (42.4x4.8x13.5").

Control Pedal compatibility includes: Yamaha FC7, Roland EV-5/7, Korg EXP2/XVP10 and Fatar VP-25.

The Nord Electro 3 HP is handmade in Stockholm, Sweden by Clavia DMI and is scheduled to ship in late April 2011.

