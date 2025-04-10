I’ve looked through all 372 deals in the Thomann Easter Sale - these are the 5 deals I’d grab right now

published

Thomann’s Sweeter Than Chocolate sale has just been unveiled with some incredible savings of up to 50% off

An Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII synthesizer on a blue background
(Image credit: Arutria)

With some ginormous savings of up to 50% off a huge range of music gear, Thomann’s Sweeter Than Chocolate Easter sale features some of the best deals I’ve seen this year. The last time I saw deals this good was around the Black Friday weekend, making it the place to shop if you’re looking for some fresh gear ahead of the Easter weekend.

With 372 items on sale, I can forgive you for not having the time to look through every single one to see what’s there. Thankfully for your hectic schedule, I’ve looked at all of the items available in the sale and using my knowledge as a reviewer and judgment as a regular writer of deals content, picked out the very best deals from the sale you can pick up right now.

Warm Audio WA-47jr
Warm Audio WA-47jr: was £262 now £209 at Thomann

I’ve been studying studio recording at Spirit Studios for the last year or so, and I’ve managed to get my hands on a lot of great microphones to try them out in that time. While most of us won’t have access to hallowed mics like the Neumann U47, you can absolutely get close to that quality of sound with a cheaper microphone and the correct placement. The Warm Audio WA-47jr is an excellent all-rounder for a microphone that costs relatively little, and it really does capture some of that magic of the U47 for a fraction of the price thanks to a nice £53 reduction.

View Deal
Universal Audio Volt 276 Studio Pack
Universal Audio Volt 276 Studio Pack: was £288 now £235 at Thomann

If you want to get into the recording game quickly and easily, this deal on the Universal Audio Volt 276 Studio Pack is the best - and cheapest - way you can do it right now. Featuring an audio interface, condenser microphone, and a pair of studio headphones, all you need to add is a computer and some talent to start making great quality recordings. I’ve reviewed a Volt interface and found it to be a powerful bit of kit that’s really well made, and gives you a nice software offering to get you off the mark.

View Deal
M-Audio Uber Mic
M-Audio Uber Mic: was £64 now £16.70 at Thomann

This £47 discount on the M-Audio Uber Mic is one of the biggest I’ve seen in the sale, and it gets you a nice quality podcast mic for a ridiculously low cost. It has multiple polar patterns which makes it super flexible, the built-in mute button is super handy, and you get a headphone output for direct monitoring on the fly. Of course, it’s not going to compete with something much more expensive like the SM7dB, but if you want to get started recording decent quality spoken word without spending hundreds of pounds, you could certainly do a lot worse.

View Deal
Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII
Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII: was £789 now £698 at Thomann

The Arturia KeyLab 88 MkII is already sensational value for money at RRP considering what you get, so with a cool £91 discount it’s a lot of keyboard for a lot less in the Thomann sale. Combining the feel of a piano with the versatility of a software synthesizer, it’s got a wealth of controls to help with flexibility both in the studio and during performance, like 16 velocity sensitive pads, controls for your DAW, and rotary knobs and faders that give you complete control over your sounds.

Read more: Arturia KeyLab 88 review

View Deal
Universal Audio Topline Vocal Suite
Universal Audio Topline Vocal Suite: was £138 now £95 at Thomann

I use a lot of UA software in my own mixing, and one that I’ve recently jumped on board with is the Universal Audio Topline Vocal Suite. It makes easy work of processing vocals, allowing you to add subtle lifts to an already great-sounding take, or completely change the characteristics of your performance. Featuring vocal tuning and formant shifting, vintage-inspired preamps, compressors, EQs, as well as classic reverb, delay and modulation effects, it takes the hard work out of complex vocal chains and gives you everything you need in one plugin.

View Deal
Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at MusicRadar. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors, and pretty much anything else home recording-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and producing bands, he's currently studying Sound Engineering and Music Production at Spirit Studios in the UK.

