Musikmesse 2011: Korg monotribe - synth, rhythms and sequencing

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: In a world seemingly ruled by digital, Korg created an analog sensation with the palm-sized monotron Analogue Ribbon Synthesizer. Today, Korg once again takes up the analog banner with the amazing monotribe Analog Ribbon Station; a new form of synthesizer that packs an amazing array of features and technology into its compact body.

Korg's monotribe shares the monotron's analog DNA, yet quickly delves deeper into the rich, organic, and often chaotic world of analog synthesis. In addition to analog synthesis, monotribe brings together intuitive ease of use and a three-part discrete analog rhythm section, plus the proven appeal of Electribe-style sequencing. Complete with built-in speakers and battery power, monotribe is self-contained and highly portable, able to deliver your ideas with style and personality.

The monotribe Analog Ribbon Station - bringing responsive realtime control to analog groove making.

Monotribe highlights:

• The powerful sound of true analog synthesis

• 3-part analog drums, using discrete analog circuitry

• Popular Electribe-style sequencing.

• Active Step and Flux features for realtime dynamic loop manipulation

• Advanced multi-function ribbon keyboard; Chromatic, Continuous, & Wide modes

• Auto-tuning provides stable pitch for accurate chromatic playability

• Selectable oscillator waveform, noise generator, and versatile LFO

• Uses the same VCF (filter) circuit as the classic MS-10/MS-20

• Sync In & Out jacks allows synchronized integration with multiple units

• Battery operation, built-in speaker and compact size deliver on-the-go groove-making

True Analog Synthesis

The monotribe's sound engine uses technology old and new, merging the powerful sound of analog synthesis with the dexterity and playability required in today's groove making environments. Analog technology is essential for fast and responsive control, and delivers the full sonic spectrum from warm and easy-going to full-throttle rampage.

Three-Part Analog Drums

The monotribe provides a three-part rhythm section powered by discrete analog circuitry; bass drum, snare, and hi-hat. These three sounds were the key elements in a generation of analog beat making, and are still in demand today. Use these powerful drum sounds to generate distinctive beats attainable only from the monotribe.

Electribe-Style Groove Creation

For over a decade, Korg Electribes have served as the standard tools for dance music and DJ work, and has earned outstanding popularity, even appearing recently as a top-selling iPad app. The fantastic step key interface lives on in monotribe, with a dedicated button for each of the eight steps. This allows realtime, hands-on step editing of not only the drum parts, but also for any synth part sequence played on the ribbon keyboard.

Active Step and Flux Mode

Active Step editing lets you remove or re-insert individual steps, creating short loop-like effects or off-beat patterns that weave in and out of complex rhythms. The step buttons provide this Active Step control during playback, and also provide an instant return to the original 8-step sequence if needed. Flux Mode allows the creation of sequenced synth parts that are not rigidly tied to the step grid, providing more musical versatility. The creation and morphing of edgy beats and stuttering rhythms has never been easier.

Auto-Tuning Analog

Analog synthesizers of yesteryear were prone to drift in pitch. But no more! The monotribe's auto-tuning circuitry provides stable chromatic playability, and will not go out of tune. This auto-tuning technology also means no warm-up time, no servicing for pitch calibration, no sensitivity to temperature changes - just the great sound of analog VCO.

Multi-Mode Ribbon Keyboard

The ribbon controller keyboard provides three selectable playing modes/ranges. The chromatic mode (KEY) is ideal for playing melodies and bass lines, and stepping smoothly from note to note. Switch to the continuous mode (NARROW) for glides and bends - just as on the monotron. Also available is the wide continuous mode (WIDE) with a six-fold pitch range for dramatic synth zaps and screams. In addition, pressing the Gate Time button will allow the gate time to be sequenced as the ribbon controller keyboard is played.

Classic Analog Components - VCO, LFO, VCA

The VCO offers a choice between sawtooth, triangle and square wave. White noise can mixed in to the oscillator signal in any amount. The Octave selector covers a broad range, from deep bass to piercing lead-lines. Three EG (Envelope Generator) presets provide the VCA with impressive versatility and dexterity. The LFO can be patched to the VCO and/or the VCF, creating impressive dynamic effects. The Range switch allows the LFO to deliver stirring cyclic changes over tens of seconds (SLOW) or superfast (FAST) audio-range FM ringing. Switching the LFO Mode to the 1-shot setting allows the LFO behave as a second envelope generator - a truly powerful addition!

Vintage MS-10/MS-20 Filter

The monotribe features the same VCF circuit found on Korg's classic MS-10 and MS-20 analog semi-patchable synthesizers. Distinctively analog, this sharp and powerful filter adds dramatic change to the sound, imparting the uniquely memorable character of Korg's early analog synthesizers. Using the audio input, any audio source can be enhanced by passing through the filter section. Process an instrument, a voice, or a complete mix form CD or MP3 and create larger than life filter effects!

Sync Jacks: A Return To Modular

The monotribe provides both Sync In and Sync Out jacks, empowering multiple monotribe units to play and work together for a synchronized performance. Not just other monotribes, either. Audio line level pulses can trigger the Sync Input so the monotribe can be synchronized to a DAW system, for example. In addition, the polarity of the pulse waveform can be changed for both the input and output, so you can enjoy synchronized performance with a variety of equipment equipped with Sync connections.

On-The-Go Groove Making

Light, compact, and portable, monotribe is great on the go. Equipped with a built-in speaker and powered by six AA batteries, it is completely self-contained and ready to deliver hours of enjoyment wherever you take it.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Korg

