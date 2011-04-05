Musikmesse 2011: Korg monotribe revealed
Korg monotribe
UPDATE: We now have a video demo live from the show floor and full spec details for the monotribe. Read the full press release for details.
Musikmesse 2011: We have the first pictures of the new Korg monotribe, due to be officially unveiled at Frankfurt Musikmesse tomorrow.
By taking a look at these pictures, and from the rather telling name, it doesn’t take a great detective to work out that the monotribe is a bigger sibling of the company’s excellent monotron analogue ribbon synth. The monotribe appears to build the success of its little brother - which was announced at Musikmesse this time last year - while throwing in hints of the Korg Electribe for good measure.
Take a closer look…
Korg monotribe
As with the monotron, the monotribe will feature true analogue synthesis with a ribbon controller keyboard. The monotribe will feature VCO (offering sawtooth, triangle and square waves), VCF, an LFO and a white noise generator. There is also a three-preset envelope generator.
Korg monotribe
The monotribe also features three-part, analogue beat-making with buttons for bass drum, snare and hi-hat.
Korg monotribe
Finally, the front-panel of the monotribe is completed by an Electribe-style sequencer for groove creation.
That’s all we know right now, but needless-to-say the monotribe looks great and we’re very excited to get our hands on one. Expect full details and more from Frankfurt Musikmesse tomorrow. Read full details here. Check back later for more Musikmesse image highlights.
