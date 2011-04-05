Musikmesse 2011: Korg monotribe revealed

UPDATE: We now have a video demo live from the show floor and full spec details for the monotribe. Read the full press release for details.

Musikmesse 2011: We have the first pictures of the new Korg monotribe, due to be officially unveiled at Frankfurt Musikmesse tomorrow.

By taking a look at these pictures, and from the rather telling name, it doesn’t take a great detective to work out that the monotribe is a bigger sibling of the company’s excellent monotron analogue ribbon synth. The monotribe appears to build the success of its little brother - which was announced at Musikmesse this time last year - while throwing in hints of the Korg Electribe for good measure.