More

Musikmesse 2011: Korg monotribe video demo

By ,

You've seen the pictures, now see and hear the monotribe in action.
You've seen the pictures, now see and hear the monotribe in action.

What happens when Korg's monotron and one of the company's Electribe products go on a naughty weekend away together? Nine months later, they give birth to the monotribe, a true analogue synth that also offers a rhythm section and sequencing.

MusicRadar was first in the queue at the Frankfurt Musikmesse to greet the new arrival - the monotribe is scheduled to ship in May and will retail for £192, though you should be able to buy it on the street for around £159.

Check out the Korg monotribe press release for more details.
Keep an eye on our Frankfurt hub for this and more Musikmesse video highlights.