Musikmesse 2011: Korg monotribe video demo

You've seen the pictures, now see and hear the monotribe in action.

What happens when Korg's monotron and one of the company's Electribe products go on a naughty weekend away together? Nine months later, they give birth to the monotribe, a true analogue synth that also offers a rhythm section and sequencing.

MusicRadar was first in the queue at the Frankfurt Musikmesse to greet the new arrival - the monotribe is scheduled to ship in May and will retail for £192, though you should be able to buy it on the street for around £159.

Check out the Korg monotribe press release for more details.

Keep an eye on our Frankfurt hub for this and more Musikmesse video highlights.