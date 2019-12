MUSIKMESSE 2017: Line 6 is smartly extending the reach of its successful Helix by launching Helix LT, a slightly slimmed down, and thus slightly cheaper version of its well-regarded multi-fx modeller.

The firm were kind enough to host us for a live demo of the unit at Musikmesse, Europe's leading music gear show.

Helix LT is available now, RRP of $999 or local equivalent. For more detail, see our original Helix LT story, or head over to the Line 6 website.