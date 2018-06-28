Summer NAMM 2018: latest guitar, tech, drum and DJ news

It might not be on the scale of its Winter sibling, but the Summer NAMM show is still a pretty big deal - particularly if you’re a guitarist. Taking place between June 28 and 30 at the Music City Center in Nashville, it features exhibitors from around the globe, all hoping to tempt you with their latest wares.

As well as an abundance of guitar gear, you can also expect a selection of drum, tech and DJ products to be shown. We’ll be telling you about all the best new releases over the next few days; in fact, the announcements are already starting to roll in.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

We’ll keep this hub updated with Summer NAMM stories as they happen, so keep checking back for more.

Summer NAMM 2018 news

MXR’s EVH 5150 Chorus headlines Dunlop’s pedal line-up

Fender wants you to embrace your inner Voodoo Child with its new Jimi Hendrix accessories line

Taylor introduces Builder’s Edition 614ce and brings “revolutionary” V-Class bracing to all USA-made series

Jimmie Vaughan Stratocaster leads Fender’s Custom Shop offerings

Squier expands Contemporary Series with new Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass models

Fender expands pedal range with Engager Boost, The Pelt Fuzz and Full Moon Distortion

Fender hits the audio trail with pro in-ear monitors and a tweed Bluetooth speaker

Line 6 reckons its new Spider V 20 is “the ideal practice amp for any guitarist”

Washburn debuts Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V guitar

Fender introduces new Flea and Albert Hammond Jr signature models

Fender goes back to black with new California 12-string and bass acoustic guitars

Epiphone returns with new Les Paul and Dot electrics, plus updated travel acoustics and ukuleles

EVH celebrates 40th anniversary of Van Halen album with 3 oh-so-desirable tribute ‘Eruption’ guitars

Gretsch salutes Malcolm Young with G6131-MY Signature Jet

Charvel debuts SK24, Super Stock 1888 and 2 new Pro-Mod DK24 guitars

Line 6 bolsters Shuriken Variax range with SR250 guitar

Morley debuts 3 Custom Shop mini wah pedals for Mark Tremonti, Michael Amott and DJ Ashba

D'Angelico's compact Premier Utica acoustic ready to travel

MagSlide, a new magnesium-based slide, promises to be a game-changer for guitarists

Vox’s new, pedal-friendly AC30S1 is the AC30 you’ve been waiting for

Vox channels its Beatles-era amps with mini Superbeetle stack

Korg releases Pitchclip 2 clip-on guitar tuner

Balaguer introduces “the offset guitar evolved”, the Espada

Gibson to return with simplified guitar line-up, says Henry Juszkiewicz

Washburn revives the Idol with 2 new models

Has G7th just perfected the 12-string guitar capo?

Yes, Martin has made a Poker Dogs acoustic guitar

Joyo debuts super-affordable rechargeable JP-05 pedalboard power supply

Hamer debuts new Sunburst and Monaco ‘Special K’ guitars

Grez announces 28.5”-scale baritone Mendocino guitar

Z.Vex channels legendary Sunn Concert Bass amp with Super Duper Concert Bass Mod pedal

Massive Unity's new preamp is a Dirty Boy