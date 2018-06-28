Summer NAMM 2018: latest guitar, tech, drum and DJ news

It might not be on the scale of its Winter sibling, but the Summer NAMM show is still a pretty big deal - particularly if you’re a guitarist. Taking place between June 28 and 30 at the Music City Center in Nashville, it features exhibitors from around the globe, all hoping to tempt you with their latest wares.
As well as an abundance of guitar gear, you can also expect a selection of drum, tech and DJ products to be shown. We’ll be telling you about all the best new releases over the next few days; in fact, the announcements are already starting to roll in.
We’ll keep this hub updated with Summer NAMM stories as they happen, so keep checking back for more.
Summer NAMM 2018 news
MXR’s EVH 5150 Chorus headlines Dunlop’s pedal line-up
Fender wants you to embrace your inner Voodoo Child with its new Jimi Hendrix accessories line
Taylor introduces Builder’s Edition 614ce and brings “revolutionary” V-Class bracing to all USA-made series
Jimmie Vaughan Stratocaster leads Fender’s Custom Shop offerings
Squier expands Contemporary Series with new Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass models
Fender expands pedal range with Engager Boost, The Pelt Fuzz and Full Moon Distortion
Fender hits the audio trail with pro in-ear monitors and a tweed Bluetooth speaker
Line 6 reckons its new Spider V 20 is “the ideal practice amp for any guitarist”
Washburn debuts Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V guitar
Fender introduces new Flea and Albert Hammond Jr signature models
Fender goes back to black with new California 12-string and bass acoustic guitars
Epiphone returns with new Les Paul and Dot electrics, plus updated travel acoustics and ukuleles
EVH celebrates 40th anniversary of Van Halen album with 3 oh-so-desirable tribute ‘Eruption’ guitars
Gretsch salutes Malcolm Young with G6131-MY Signature Jet
Charvel debuts SK24, Super Stock 1888 and 2 new Pro-Mod DK24 guitars
Line 6 bolsters Shuriken Variax range with SR250 guitar
Morley debuts 3 Custom Shop mini wah pedals for Mark Tremonti, Michael Amott and DJ Ashba
D'Angelico's compact Premier Utica acoustic ready to travel
Supro's Black Magick Reverb amp casts dark spell
MagSlide, a new magnesium-based slide, promises to be a game-changer for guitarists
Vox’s new, pedal-friendly AC30S1 is the AC30 you’ve been waiting for
Vox channels its Beatles-era amps with mini Superbeetle stack
Korg releases Pitchclip 2 clip-on guitar tuner
Yamaha unveils new entry-level electronic drum kits
Balaguer introduces “the offset guitar evolved”, the Espada
Gibson to return with simplified guitar line-up, says Henry Juszkiewicz
SoundBrut unleashes its latest fuzzbox, and it's a big FU
Washburn revives the Idol with 2 new models
Has G7th just perfected the 12-string guitar capo?
Yes, Martin has made a Poker Dogs acoustic guitar
Joyo debuts super-affordable rechargeable JP-05 pedalboard power supply
Hamer debuts new Sunburst and Monaco ‘Special K’ guitars
Grez announces 28.5”-scale baritone Mendocino guitar
Z.Vex channels legendary Sunn Concert Bass amp with Super Duper Concert Bass Mod pedal
