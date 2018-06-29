Summer NAMM 2018: Squier expands Contemporary Series with new Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass models

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Squier has announced three new additions to its Contemporary line, with fresh Jazzmaster, Jazz Bass and Active Jazz Bass guitars.

Both active models feature Squier’s SQR pickups (the passive Jazz Bass features ceramics), while matching painted headstocks, 12”-radius fingerboards, and black chrome hardware round off the updated spec.

We're loving what Squier is doing here - that Jazzmaster isn’t too far off the considerably more expensive Jim Root Jazz, which we loved for its streamlined brutality.

Read on for the lowdown on the new models…

Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH ST

£400

The Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH ST looks as sinister as it sounds, sporting a matching headstock for a sleek aesthetic and black chrome hardware for a stealthy vibe.

Powered by an active 9-volt circuit, the dual SQR™ ceramic humbucking pickups produce high-output tone ideal for crunchy rhythms and screaming solos.

With a fast playing “C”-shape neck and stopbar tailpiece for stable tuning, this trailblazing rendition of a Fender classic is packed with player-centric features.

Contemporary Jazz Bass

£350

The embodiment of bold, the new Contemporary Jazz Bass combines exciting new features with classic style for a beast of a bass that's ready to rule the stage.

Eye-catching appointments like a matching painted headstock for a cohesive aesthetic and brilliant chrome hardware are sure to command attention.

Featuring two Squier ceramic single-coil pickups with a standard Jazz Bass control layout, the Contemporary Jazz Bass is primed to revolutionise.

Contemporary Active Jazz Bass

£420 (four-string), £430 (five-string)

Available in 4- and 5- string versions, the Contemporary Active Jazz Bass features all-new Matte Black and Matte White finishes and Squier SQR™ ceramic humbucking pickups that produce high fidelity tone great for any style.

Further enhancing tone versatility is an active 9-volt preamp, offering intuitive controls for volume, pickup blend, traditional tone and stacked boost controls for bass and treble.