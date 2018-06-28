Summer NAMM 2018: Yamaha unveils new entry-level electronic drum kits

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Yamaha has announced the new DTX402 series of electronic drum set s, aimed squarely at beginners.

The DTX402K, DTX432K and DTX452K all feature intuitive, app-driven challenges and rewards to encourage beginners to keep playing, and to steadily improve technique. the kits are also fully integrated with Yamaha's free DTX402 Touch app for iOS and Android.

The kits are essentially an upgrade on their predecessor DTX400 series, featuring sturdier design and quieter, more natural-feeling drum and cymbal pads. There's also a redesigned rack which should offer more flexibility in hi-hat and snare pad positions.

All models come with the DTX402 module, featuring 287 expressive drum and percussion sounds, 128 keyboard sounds, 10 customizable drum kits and nine reverb types, along with music genre selections, such as pop, rock and jazz, and the aforementioned training and learning functions.

Gavin Thomas. Yamaha UK Drums Product manager said “We have improved on a winning formula of coupling a powerful and compact electronic drum kit with some great connection features to inspire our customers through their drumming journey. With updated sounds, improved pads, a cymbal choke function and its supportive iOS & Android Apps this is an unbeatable offering with a quality that Yamaha are renowned for.

Crosstown Traffic

Yamaha is also launching its first foray into the lightweight hardware sector, its new Crosstown series of 'Advanced Lightweight Hardware'.

The HW3 Advanced Lightweight Hardware Pack includes two CS3 cymbal stands, one SS3 snare stand and one HHS3 hi-hat stand. The hardware pack comes complete with a carrying case that was designed to fit all pieces along with additional hardware like drum stool, tom holders and bass drum pedals. Each component in the hardware pack is also sold separately.

This modern-style hardware is made out of aluminium, offering a sturdy yet lightweight design for portability. The tubing is of a 22 diameter design so that it can easily be combined with Yamaha System Hardware for maximum set up configurations.